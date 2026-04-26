One coach calls for more advancement where possible while another suggests the game is no better for video reviews

Griffin Logue during the round seven game between Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, April 26, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

A CRACKING game of football on Sunday was close to being marred by a controversial late decision, and the role of technology is sure to be discussed widely through the coming days.

With a tight finish unfolding, a snap by Xavier O'Halloran was judged a goal and put Greater Western Sydney three goals up against North Melbourne, but replays suggested Griffin Logue had got a finger to the ball, if ever so slightly.

GIANTS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

However, the ARC didn't overrule and the six points stood in a contest eventually decided by just seven.

Asked after the match of his opinion on the use of goal line cameras and video reviews, Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson suggested he wasn't a fan.

"I'd dearly prefer there was none (technology) and we just leave it up to the umpires to adjudicate," Clarkson said.

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"There's mistakes by players, there's mistakes by umpires, the ball goes through whether it's touched by a fingernail or not, who cares really? Whether it snicks the post or not, who cares really? Just make the call.

"Swings and roundabouts, you're going to win some and you're going to lose some. There seems to be just as much conjecture now as what there always was."

As crucial as the timing of the decision had been in the context of the match, Clarkson said it had nothing to do with the eventual result.

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"There were fingernail plays all day, that happened to be a pivotal one perhaps.

"In terms of general play there were just so many fingernail plays for us, either they got a fingernail in to stop us or we got a fingernail in to stop them but just couldn't capitalise on that. That's the game though."

North Melbourne still sits one win to the positive with a 4-3 record ahead of a tough run of four games against premiership contenders before a round 12 bye.

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A win against the Giants would have created some breathing space as North tries to turn its form of recent years around and challenge for a finals berth, but Clarkson wasn't disappointed with what he saw from his side.

"Some of the chase downs we did tonight when it looked like GWS were out and we just got a fingernail in to apply pressure and disrupt the GWS kick - God it makes you proud as a coach and as a group of supporters that your players are showing endeavour like that.

"A close game like that statistically and it's a flip of the coin who's going to win the game of footy, and it wasn't us tonight."

Coming into Sunday with a 2-4 record Greater Western Sydney was in danger of losing touch with the group fighting for finals, and coach Adam Kingsley knew how important the four premiership points were.

"It was really important to get a win," he said post-match.

"Anytime you play a team, it doesn't matter where they sit on the ladder, they're capable of beating us and we're capable of beating them and that's been our mantra for the last 3 ½ years.

"So any win you can get is great. Our challenge now is to be able to turn that win into two wins, and then three wins and then four wins, and we've been able to do that well over the last few years. It feels like it's a pretty even competition at the moment."

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Asked about his take on technology's place Kingsley took a polar opposite view to Clarkson, although he conceded the league needs to work on improving the systems currently at its disposal.

"I'm not sure it's up to speed yet," he said.

"It doesn't feel like we're ahead of other sports. Whether it's the goal line cameras, whether it's the ball isn't fully across the line - we had one of them - I don't know.

"Keep trying to develop as best as you can. You're not going to start with the finished product so just progressively try and get better and better.

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"If you've got something that can help, well do it now, don't wait."

A suggestion that reviews had a negative affect in that they are lengthening games saw Kingsley took a sideways step.

"If we're worried about the length of games, shorten the game, don't worry about goal line reviews and that sort of stuff.

"The Covid quarters felt about right," he said, referring to the shortened terms during the pandemic-hit 2020 season.

"Maybe they're too short, I don't know, but it keeps the game close. I think we want close games, that was pretty exciting out there. The sellout crowd would have enjoyed the last 10 minutes of the game."