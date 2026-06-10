Our footy experts have made the call on round 14

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GETTABLE co-host Riley Beveridge has taken a one-point lead on AFL.com.au's tipping leaderboard, but the chase is on as we enter the second half of the season.

Thursday night's clash is expected to go the way of the Western Bulldogs, while Sunday's closer between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney should be a tight affair and has split our experts.

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Meanwhile, West Coast is favoured to get the chocolates in their "away" match to North Melbourne.

Check out the R14 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - one point

Geelong

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 84

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - 17 points

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 83

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 12 points

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 82

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 10 points

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 81

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 11 points

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 80

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Geelong

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 80

CHAD WINGARD

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Geelong

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 80

DAMIAN BARRETT

Adelaide - three points

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 79

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 3

Total: 79

JOEL PETERSON

Western Bulldogs - 13 points

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 79

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 10 points

Geelong

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 79

GEMMA BASTIANI

Western Bulldogs - 13 points

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 76

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 10-2 Adelaide

Geelong 12-0 Gold Coast

Melbourne 12-0 Essendon

North Melbourne 4-8 West Coast

Port Adelaide 0-12 Sydney

Richmond 0-12 Brisbane

St Kilda 6-6 Greater Western Sydney