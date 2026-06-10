GETTABLE co-host Riley Beveridge has taken a one-point lead on AFL.com.au's tipping leaderboard, but the chase is on as we enter the second half of the season.
Thursday night's clash is expected to go the way of the Western Bulldogs, while Sunday's closer between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney should be a tight affair and has split our experts.
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Meanwhile, West Coast is favoured to get the chocolates in their "away" match to North Melbourne.
Check out the R14 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - one point
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 84
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 83
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - 12 points
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 82
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 10 points
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 81
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - 11 points
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 80
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 80
CHAD WINGARD
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 80
DAMIAN BARRETT
Adelaide - three points
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 79
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 3
Total: 79
JOEL PETERSON
Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 79
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 10 points
Geelong
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 79
GEMMA BASTIANI
Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 76
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 10-2 Adelaide
Geelong 12-0 Gold Coast
Melbourne 12-0 Essendon
North Melbourne 4-8 West Coast
Port Adelaide 0-12 Sydney
Richmond 0-12 Brisbane
St Kilda 6-6 Greater Western Sydney