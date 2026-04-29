Our footy experts have made the call on round eight

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WHAT loomed as a one-sided contest just a few weeks ago, Friday night's Showdown is now expected to be a much closer affair.

And that's just how our tipsters are thinking too, with Port Adelaide getting the nod from four experts to upset Adelaide.

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Damian Barrett is the only person to pick Greater Western Sydney to give Gold Coast more grief, while Sarah Black is backing Richmond to beat West Coast.

Check out the R8 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 22 points

Fremantle

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 48

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 23 points

Fremantle

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 47

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 22 points

Fremantle

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 47

MATTHEW LLOYD

Hawthorn - 30 points

Fremantle

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 47

JOEL PETERSON

Hawthorn - 34 points

Fremantle

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 47

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 15 points

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 47

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - nine points

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 46

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 30 points

Fremantle

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 46

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 17 points

Fremantle

Adelaide

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 45

JOSH GABELICH

Hawthorn - 23 points

Fremantle

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 45

CALLUM TWOMEY

Hawthorn - 22

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 45

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 35 points

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

St Kilda

Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 43

TOTALS

Collingwood 0-12 Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs 0-12 Fremantle

Adelaide 8-4 Port Adelaide

Essendon 0-12 Brisbane

West Coast 11-1 Richmond

Geelong 12-0 North Melbourne

Carlton 0-12 St Kilda

Sydney 12-0 Melbourne

Gold Coast 11-1 Greater Western Sydney