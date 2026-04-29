WHAT loomed as a one-sided contest just a few weeks ago, Friday night's Showdown is now expected to be a much closer affair.
And that's just how our tipsters are thinking too, with Port Adelaide getting the nod from four experts to upset Adelaide.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Damian Barrett is the only person to pick Greater Western Sydney to give Gold Coast more grief, while Sarah Black is backing Richmond to beat West Coast.
Check out the R8 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - 22 points
Fremantle
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 48
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Hawthorn - 23 points
Fremantle
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 47
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - 22 points
Fremantle
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 47
MATTHEW LLOYD
Hawthorn - 30 points
Fremantle
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 47
JOEL PETERSON
Hawthorn - 34 points
Fremantle
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 47
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn - 15 points
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 47
DAMIAN BARRETT
Hawthorn - nine points
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 46
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn - 30 points
Fremantle
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 46
SARAH BLACK
Hawthorn - 17 points
Fremantle
Adelaide
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 45
JOSH GABELICH
Hawthorn - 23 points
Fremantle
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 45
CALLUM TWOMEY
Hawthorn - 22
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 45
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - 35 points
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
St Kilda
Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 43
TOTALS
Collingwood 0-12 Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs 0-12 Fremantle
Adelaide 8-4 Port Adelaide
Essendon 0-12 Brisbane
West Coast 11-1 Richmond
Geelong 12-0 North Melbourne
Carlton 0-12 St Kilda
Sydney 12-0 Melbourne
Gold Coast 11-1 Greater Western Sydney