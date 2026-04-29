Which players were unlucky to miss out in our most recent addition of The 25?

Jai Newcombe during Hawthorn's match against the Western Bulldogs in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MOST recent edition of The 25 featured just one change from the list's previous version, but a host of rising stars are knocking on the door.

On Wednesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.

The movers and shakers at the top are a blend of the old and the new, with the likes of Kysaiah Pickett, Luke Treacy and Luke Jackson storming up the list after stellar starts to 2026.

But 25 never seems like enough and some of the names that didn't make the cut will get people talking as much as those that did. So, who are the five unlucky players considered next in line?

A couple of Dockers are on the march, with Shai Bolton and Murphy Reid a strong chance to make the list next month, while Hawthorn star Jai Newcombe only just missed out this time around.

Another name to keep an eye on is young Brisbane star Will Ashcroft, while Jason Horne-Francis is back to his best and always a popular choice.

Take a look at the latest rankings below and be sure to return next month for the next edition of The 25.

1) Nick Daicos

2) Marcus Bontempelli

3) Isaac Heeney

4) Zak Butters

5) Kysaiah Pickett

6) Jeremy Cameron

7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

8) Max Gawn

9) Noah Anderson

10) Caleb Serong

11) Luke Jackson

12) Harris Andrews

13) Hugh McCluggage

14) Christian Petracca

15) Nick Watson

16) Sam Darcy

17) Josh Treacy

18) Bailey Smith

19) Matt Rowell

20) Max Holmes

21) Jordan Dawson

22) Riley Thilthorpe

23) Lachie Neale

24) Errol Gulden

25) Chad Warner