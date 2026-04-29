THE MOST recent edition of The 25 featured just one change from the list's previous version, but a host of rising stars are knocking on the door.
On Wednesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.
The movers and shakers at the top are a blend of the old and the new, with the likes of Kysaiah Pickett, Luke Treacy and Luke Jackson storming up the list after stellar starts to 2026.
But 25 never seems like enough and some of the names that didn't make the cut will get people talking as much as those that did. So, who are the five unlucky players considered next in line?
A couple of Dockers are on the march, with Shai Bolton and Murphy Reid a strong chance to make the list next month, while Hawthorn star Jai Newcombe only just missed out this time around.
Another name to keep an eye on is young Brisbane star Will Ashcroft, while Jason Horne-Francis is back to his best and always a popular choice.
Take a look at the latest rankings below and be sure to return next month for the next edition of The 25.
The 25, April 29
1) Nick Daicos
2) Marcus Bontempelli
3) Isaac Heeney
4) Zak Butters
5) Kysaiah Pickett
6) Jeremy Cameron
7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
8) Max Gawn
9) Noah Anderson
10) Caleb Serong
11) Luke Jackson
12) Harris Andrews
13) Hugh McCluggage
14) Christian Petracca
15) Nick Watson
16) Sam Darcy
17) Josh Treacy
18) Bailey Smith
19) Matt Rowell
20) Max Holmes
21) Jordan Dawson
22) Riley Thilthorpe
23) Lachie Neale
24) Errol Gulden
25) Chad Warner