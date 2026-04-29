Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round eight

Callum Wilkie leads his team out onto the field during the round seven match between St Kilda and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER round is here and it's time to set yourself Fantasy ready for what lies ahead.

Even though we've jumped hurdle after hurdle this year, nothing can dampen the spirits of a determined Fantasy coach and our very own Roy is the ambassador of that group, leading the charge!

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Tonight, teams will drop and draft coaches will be holding their breath, hoping that Tim English (RUCK, $1,051,000) is going to return. English has been on the sidelines for three weeks and will be welcomed back into draft teams with open arms if he is named.

Also, keep an eye on his teammate Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,009,000) who is battling a knee injury of his own. Bontempelli has had limited training this week after getting through last weekend's game for his score of 114.

Make sure you join The Traders tonight when they go live, covering all the important issues.

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Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $1,013M) - TRAP

Over 1200 coaches have traded in Wilkie this week and it's easy to see why. He's averaging 115 this year, but this is a timely reminder ... you don't get the scores he has already had. Spend that money wisely.

Finn Callaghan (MID, $955,000) - TREAT

If you are looking for a player with a nice run then look no further. Callaghan plays Gold Coast, Essendon and West Coast over the coming weeks and it doesn't get much better than that.

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $808,000) – TRAP

He's a trade target to keep an eye on, but since his return, McCluggage hasn't played over 70 per cent game time. He's been managed over the last three weeks and we can't launch until this changes.

Hugh McCluggage kicks a goal during the R7 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Angus Anderson (MID, $440,000) – TREAT

It's not too late to grab Anderson – but it needs to be done this week. With a breakeven of -6, Anderson has been sensational this year and find himself averaging 79. He'll soon be over $500k.

Samuel Cumming (MID, $343,000) - TREAT

If you already have Retschko and even Anderson, then Cumming sits as the next in line. The No.7 draftee scored 58 last week and his appears job security appears strong. A worthy target!

Most traded in

Patrick Retschko (MID, $338,000)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (MID/DEF, $1,013M)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $941,000)

Petracca (MID/FWD, $958,000)

Samuel Cumming (MID, $343,000)

After over 13,000 traded in Patrick Retschko (MID, $338,000) last week, another 22,000 have joined the gang in round eight. Retschko scored 91 last week, backing up the 65 he had in round six.

The time to grab Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (MID/DEF, $1,013M) as a ‘bargain' is slowly running out. He's dropped $150,000 from his starting price and is now rising in price each and every week. He has a great draw where he plays Carlton, Gold Coast and Richmond over the next three weeks.

Patrick Retschko during Richmond's game against North Melbourne in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $586,000)

Tom Blamires (DEF/MID, $549,000)

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $572,000)

Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $511,000)

Jagga Smith (MID, $619,000)

It's that time of the year where coaches are looking to offload those rookies who might have ‘maxed-out' in price. Monitoring a player's breakeven will assist with these decisions but at the end of the day, if it suits your structure and you're getting a player you like, anyone can be traded.

After averaging 57 over his last three games, over 16,000 Fantasy coaches are cashing out on Lachie Jaques (DEF, $586,000). The serviceable rookie has been great, but coaches are moving him on to bigger and better things.

Lachie Jaques during the R2 match between Western Bulldogs and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on March 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Josh Lindsay (DEF) v Richmond – Coming off 97, Lindsay is definitely an option for those running deep leagues. Sitting in seven per cent of drafts, he meets the Tigers this week at Optus Stadium.

Harry Rowston (MID) v Gold Coast – Good match-up this week and Rowston was awesome in round seven with a season-high 93. Sitting in six per cent of leagues, he's another one for those deep drafts.

Jye Amiss (FWD) v Bulldogs – After Jeremy Cameron and Charlie Curnow combined for 17 goals against the Bulldogs in the last two weeks, have a punt on Amiss who is in less than five per cent of leagues.

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Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEST on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6.15pm on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.