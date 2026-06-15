Jasper Alger celebrates a goal for Richmond against Brisbane in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CHILDHOOD Tiger Jasper Alger is in his element, kicking seven goals in two weeks while wearing the No.29 of his favourite player, Shai Bolton.

Far from the usual mobbing and stacks on at the hands of teammates, Jasper Alger was out to breakfast on his day off when Adem Yze rang to let him know he was this week's Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee.

Teammates Rhyan Mansell (who has become a close mentor) and Seth Campbell – likely worded up in advance – had their phones at the ready to capture Alger's side of the conversation at local café Black Gold.

"I'm just rapt to be back playing footy (after an MCL injury), to be honest. To come back in and start playing AFL with all the boys again, it's a dream come true, and it's nice to actually play well and be back out there," Alger told AFL.com.au.

"We know Brisbane is a very good side, and they haven't won the last two premierships for no reason. Shout out to the boys, we want to rock up and give our best every week, the 23 who put on the jumper have got a responsibility, and I couldn't be prouder of the group yesterday and the effort we put in. Although the score didn't go our way (35-point loss), there was a lot to love.

"I know it's bad to say, but rehab was a lot of fun. Obviously we had about 20 blokes in there, and it's all the young boys with a bit of excitement. We're all so close, and we actually rocked up and had a lot of fun each day, but we also pushed each other.

"Having so many people around me, and being able to give energy to others, made it easier for everybody. We got 'Lynchy' (Tom Lynch) going a bit, us younger boys probably didn't help him, we ramped him up a bit, and Maurice (Rioli) is always good value."

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Alger won't turn 20 until just before Christmas, but has already taken on a small leadership job, hosting a QnA session on gratitude and inspiration with Dyson Heppell and Harrison Pennicott (also known as "Haych") for the club's AFL and AFLW players.

Pennicott suffers from scleroderma, a rare skin and auto-immune disease, and has become close friends with the former Essendon captain Heppell.

"Because we're so young as a footy club, the younger boys have to mature a bit quicker. We're being asked to do interviews in front of people to help us get out of our comfort zone, to be able to mature and speak in front of a crowd. I was lucky enough to get Dyson and Haych," Alger said.

"It was surreal. For what Haych has been through, and how he rocks up with a smile on his face – he's just a ripping kid, and he's so inspirational, regardless of how old he is, given everything he's been through. It speaks volumes of the person Dyson is, to be able to take Haych under his wing like a father-figure, and they're both rippers."

Alger grew up a mad Tigers fan in a good period to support the club (he was 10 when Richmond won its 2017 flag), and is now part of the next wave of players working to take the club back up the ladder.

"I didn't get along to any of the Grand Finals, but I remember watching them. My childhood as a Richmond fan was pretty good, I didn't see many dark days," he said.

"I loved Dusty, but I also liked 'Cotch' (Trent Cotchin) and Shai Bolton. I grew up idolising him, and now I'm wearing his number, which is pretty cool. We played Freo this year, but I got injured during the game, so didn't get to meet him."

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)

Round 11: Patrick Retschko (Richmond)

Round 12: Harry Dean (Carlton)

Round 13: Cooper Hynes (Western Bulldogs)

Round 14: Jasper Alger (Richmond)