Jobe Shanahan during West Coast's match against the Western Bulldogs in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a former No.4 pick is in career-best form, the Bombers have a Zach Merrett dilemma plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 14 of the 2026 season.

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1) This young Eagle's ceiling is huge

Excitement has been building since late last season about the potential for Jobe Shanahan to be a future AFL star, and in the second half of Saturday's loss to North Melbourne he showed he is nearly there already as a 19-year-old. Shanahan was clamped by Charlie Comben in the first half at Optus Stadium and held to two touches, but his resilience to turn around his game and put West Coast in a position to strike was stunning to watch. The 195cm forward did it at both ends and was an aerial force. He halted the Kangaroos with three intercept marks in defence before going forward and booting three goals and taking some outstanding contested grabs. While he missed a set shot late, the Moama prodigy responded moments later by taking a pack mark near the boundary and then cooly slotting a checkside set shot from a difficult angle. Shanahan was arguably the best player on the ground in the second half and is clearly now among the most exciting young players in the game. – Nathan Schmook

Jobe Shanahan celebrates a goal during the R14 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on June 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

2) Don't forget about Flyin' Ryan

When you arrive at a club that has been chasing big names for years as a premiership player and former All-Australian, one might expect a little more fanfare. But for Liam Ryan, coming in behind former Carlton pair Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni, he was able to settle in new colours without too much of the spotlight. So, following a five-match layoff with a calf injury, his career-best five-goal return last week against Sydney forced a few to take a little more notice. Crucially, he backed up that showing with another career best against the Giants on Sunday, booting another six. In a forward line that has been crying out for a connector, Flyin' Ryan has become exactly that for the Saints. Having given up just a second-round pick in the trade and got a future third in return, Ryan is making a strong case to be the recruit of the year. - Gemma Bastiani

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3) Essendon has a Zach Merrett dilemma

Essendon interim coach Dean Solomon wants to play former captain Zach Merrett off half-back, but can the Bombers afford to have their best midfielder out of the engine room? His shift to half-back was meant to create rebound and drive, but it's been to the detriment of the midfield unit. With Darcy Parish, Jye Caldwell and Andrew McGrath due to return in the coming weeks, Essendon's midfield mix remains a point of intrigue. Are Merrett's talents best utilised behind the ball or at the source? And how much does the likelihood of another trade request play into Solomon's thinking? - Dylan Bolch

Zach Merrett during Essendon's game against Melbourne in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

4) This Crow is one of 2026 biggest improvers

Another week, another outstanding performance from Crows ruck Lachlan McAndrew. The 26-year-old has taken his opportunity with both hands this season and he claimed another scalp on Thursday night against the Western Bulldogs, this time in the form of Tim English. In the lead-up to the game, much had been spoken about the importance of English to the Dogs, given they had a 7-1 win-loss record when he had played and 1-4 when he had missed in 2026. But none of that mattered when it came to game time, with McAndrew asserting his dominance from the first bounce, winning 11 hitouts to English's three in the first quarter to help the Crows set up a commanding lead. At the final siren, McAndrew won hitouts by nine over his more experienced counterpart. Next week, McAndrew has another challenge ahead of him when he faces eight-time All-Australian Max Gawn, in what will be a mouth-watering match-up. – Phoebe McWilliams

Lachlan McAndrew and Tim English compete in the ruck during Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

5) This young Swan is in career best form

After missing the entire 2025 season due to an ankle issue, Logan McDonald is back to full fitness and enjoying a purple patch of form. The 24-year-old has kicked multiple goals in six of his past seven games and the one exception was against St Kilda last week, when he was moved onto a wing late and was arguably Sydney's most important player in the final term of that nail-biting win. McDonald is enjoying a career-best year for both disposals (ave 10.7 per game) and goals (25 in 14 games), but it's his ability to stand up in big moments that would be most pleasing for coach Dean Cox, and his confidence seems to be at an all-time high. The former No.4 pick had three goals, 18 disposals and five marks against Port Adelaide on Saturday night, starting on the wing before shifting forward to negate the Power's intercepting defenders, and his versatility will be a major weapon for the Swans in the run to September. - Martin Smith

Logan McDonald celebrates a goal for Sydney against Port Adelaide in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

6) Gold Coast's season is on a knife's edge

It may only be mid-June, but Gold Coast's chances of successive finals appearances might soon start slipping through its fingers. Despite all the top-end talent in the world, the Suns' middle tier of players was hit hard last trade period - Sam Flanders, Brayden Fiorini, Ben Ainsworth, Connor Budarick and Malcolm Rosas jnr all departed to make room for some more academy guns - and the holes are becoming more apparent. Gold Coast's forward connection was seriously lacking against Geelong, and the injured Ethan Read may have been playing a more structurally important role in attack than most realised. With games against Hawthorn and Fremantle to come in the next two weeks, Gold Coast could soon be in serious trouble. - Sarah Black

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick after his side's loss to Geelong in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

7) This young Tiger is starting to thrive

Plenty has been made of the Tigers' bounty of first round picks in 2024, but it's a lesser-known selection that is really starting to find his feet. Seven-game forward Jasper Alger, taken by the Tigers with pick No.58 in that draft, has kicked seven goals across his past two matches. After booting a then career best three goals against flag fancy Sydney before the Tigers' bye, the 19-year-old raised the bar again on Sunday, slotting four goals against two-time reigning premier Brisbane in Hobart. Alger has quickly cemented his place in the side after being recalled in round 11, and if his recent form is anything to go by, the crafty forward could prove to be quite the draft steal for the Tigers. - Alison O'Connor