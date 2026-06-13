Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Tyson Stengle, Taylor Adams, Taj Hotton. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Revo Fitness Oval, Saturday June 13, 2.10pm ACST

Finnbar Maley and Reilly O'Brien led the way as Adelaide fell to a thrilling one-point loss to North Adelaide on Saturday.

Maley kicked three goals and had 16 disposals, took seven marks and laid five tackles.

O'Brien continued to dominate at SANFL level with 16 disposals, 49 hitouts and a goal.

Defender Mark Keane continued his return from injury and had 19 disposals.

Youngsters Billy Dowling (21 disposals and five clearances) and Charlie Edwards (23 and eight) were also impressive.

Mitchell Marsh (15 disposals and six marks), Oscar Ryan (17) and Hugh Bond (16 and six tackles) were busy.

Young tall Archie Ludowyke kicked one goal from 11 disposals and Lachlan Sholl had 17 touches and booted a major.

Sid Draper, the No.4 pick in the 2024 draft, had 17 disposals and six clearances.

FT: We go down by a point in a tight finish at Prospect Oval.



Blake Drury starred up forward with four goals, Charlie Edwards collected 23 disposals through the midfield and Mark Keane had 19 touches down back.



AFC: 12.7 (79)

NAFC: 12.8 (80) — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) June 13, 2026

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Brisbane at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday June 13, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Sam Marshall was busy as Brisbane suffered a 26-point loss to Werribee on Saturday.

The No.25 pick in the 2024 draft, Marshall had 23 disposals, seven clearances and seven marks in the Lions' loss.

Learn More 02:39

Zane Zakostelsky (16 disposals and 15 hitouts) battled away in the ruck and Luke Lloyd had 11 disposals and eight marks.

Defender Darragh Joyce had 12 disposals, Cody Curtin kicked 0.2 from his 11 touches and Koby Evans booted one major from his 10.

Ben Murphy was also in action and had nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Essendon at Casey Fields, Sunday June 14, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday June 13, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

While a 113-point win over Gold Coast was something to celebrate, probably the best news for Geelong was the successful return to football of Tyson Stengle.

The small forward kicked four goals from 16 disposals to show he hasn’t lost any touch and could be a big plus for the Cats in the second half of the season.

Learn More 03:00

James Worpel was possibly his side’s best, gathering team-highs in disposals (34), clearances (11) and tackles (seven) while also finding time to slot two goals.

Jhye Clark was busy with 30 touches and one goal, while Mitch Knevitt finished with 24 touches, six tackles and nine clearances.

Hunter Holmes kicked two goals from his 22 disposals, Jay Polkinghorne slotted three majors from 13 touches, and Nick Driscoll kicked two from 12.

Lennox Hoffman had 20 disposals, veteran Jed Bews finished with 21, while category B rookie Jesse Mellor didn’t make the most of his scoring opportunities with three behinds from 14 touches.

Cillian Burke (15 disposals) and Joe Pike (21 hitouts, four touches) were the other AFL-listed Cats in action.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday June 13, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

After a four-goal bag last week it was a leaner hall for Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in Gold Coast’s 113-point loss to Geelong on Saturday, kicking just one major but staying involved in the game with 14 disposals.

Veteran ruckman Jarrod Witts dominated at the ball ups with 62 hitouts, also gathering 19 disposals and six clearances, while Nick Holman led the clearance count with nine from 24 touches. Holman also had a team-high nine tackles.

Exciting Academy product Beau Addinsall impressed with 23 disposals and seven clearances, fellow 2025 first-round draftee Dylan Patterson quieter with eight touches but throwing himself into the contests with seven tackles.

Rookie tall forward Caleb Lewis was strong in the air with 11 marks to go with 19 disposals, rookie Zak Evans had 23 touches and six clearances, and Elliott Himmelberg kicked two goals from 11 disposals.

Caleb Graham finished with 13 touches, Asher Eastham had nine, as did Avery Thomas, Cooper Bell had 10 hitouts and four disposals, Koby Coulson had six touches, and Jake Rogers had four with one goal.

Learn More 06:02

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Greater Western Sydney at DSV Stadium, Saturday June 13, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Max Gruzewski and Jack Ough starred as Greater Western Sydney went down to Williamstown by 10 points on Saturday.

Gruzewski could have had an even bigger day, kicking 2.4 from 18 disposals while taking 10 marks.

Learn More 03:01

Ough continued to shine on his way to 30 disposals, nine clearances and seven tackles.

Harry Rowston (22 disposals and eight tackles), Harrison Oliver (18) and James Leake (22) were also good.

Oskar Taylor had 18 disposals and Riley Hamilton gathered 16 and kicked 1.3, while Cody Angove finished with 15 touches and a goal.

Riley Hamilton spins and goal it 🌀



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/ZvReSsRt99 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 13, 2026

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Essendon at Casey Fields, Sunday June 14, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v St Kilda at Arden Street Oval, Sunday June 14, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v West Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Sunday June 14, 1.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Tasmania v Richmond at UTAS Stadium, Saturday June 13, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

It wasn’t a great result on the scoreboard for Richmond but there were positives to take from the 63-point loss to Tasmania on Saturday.

Taj Hotton played his first game since sustaining an injury in the pre-season and got through the contest gathering 14 disposals and five tackles along the way.

Draftee Zane Peucker also returned from injury and was good with 17 touches and a long-bomb goal from 80 metres out that skidded through off the rain-soaked ground.

Zane Peucker from RANGE 🤯



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/PHBrRWKOK3 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 13, 2026

After getting a taste at AFL level Noah Roberts-Thomson was back in the reserves and finished with 12 disposals and six tackles, while Samson Ryan was strong in the ruck with 39 hitouts and 17 touches.

Kaleb Smith has been getting some big returns at VFL level but was quieter in the wet at Launceston with 17 disposals, and Tom Burton finished with 11.

Learn More 03:03

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v St Kilda at Arden Street Oval, Sunday June 14, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Sydney at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday June 13, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Yet another hamstring injury to Taylor Adams took most of the joy out of Sydney’s 36-point win over Southport on Saturday morning.

The veteran was playing his first game back from another hamstring but didn’t get through the first quarter before being struck down by the possible career-ending injury.

It was another big VFL return from Peter Ladhams, the ruckman gathering 27 disposals, 27 hitouts, nine clearances and one goal, but no matter what numbers he racks up it is hard to find a place in the seniors considering Brodie Grundy’s current form.

Small forward Jesse Dattoli kicked three goals from 15 disposals, with Jevan Phillipou (11 touches) also slotting three majors.

Learn More 02:07

Billy Cootee was busy with 28 disposals including six clearances and one goal, and Ned Bowman also got plenty of the ball with 20 touches.

The only other senior Swan in action was Patrick Snell, finishing with 16 disposals.

Learn More 06:03

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v West Coast at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday June 13, 2.30pm AWST

Tyrell Dewar and Jack Williams led West Coast to a seven-point win over Swan Districts on Saturday.

Dewar had 10 disposals and kicked four goals, while Williams had a big game.

Williams gathered 23 disposals to go with eight marks and three goals.

Finlay Macrae (25 disposals), Lucca Grego (23 and a goal) and Harry Schoenberg (22) found plenty of the ball, while Fred Rodriguez had 21 touches.

Mid-season draftee Oliver Francou was busy again with 19 disposals, while Sandy Brock had 17 touches.

Clay Hall (13 disposals and a goal), Malakai Champion (13 and one) and Matt Flynn (12, six marks and 40 hitouts) also played important roles.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Sandringham at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday June 13, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Sam Davidson continued his good form in Footscray's 11-point loss to Sandringham on Saturday.

Davidson worked hard to finish with 25 disposals, five marks and two clearances in the Bulldogs' narrow loss.

Luke Cleary (23 disposals and eight marks) found plenty of the ball and Lachlan Carmichael had 22 touches.

Harvey Gallagher (17 disposals and five tackles), Lachie Jaques (16) and Jedd Busslinger (20) were also solid.

Learn More 01:24

First-year tall Louis Emmett kicked 2.2 from 10 disposals, Lachlan Smith (10 disposals and 21 hitouts) was solid in the ruck and Josh Dolan had 17 touches.

Oskar Baker (19 disposals), Ryan Gardner (13) and mid-season draftee Caleb May (seven disposals and 21 hitouts) were also in action.