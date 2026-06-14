The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Saturday's games in round 14

Paul Curtis in action during the match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne forward Paul Curtis has been slapped with a three-game suspension for his crunching tackle that concussed West Coast wingman Hamish Davis in Saturday's clash at Optus Stadium.

Davis took no further part in the game after his head hit the turf, with Curtis latching onto him when the young Eagle already had downward momentum in a single-action tackle.

Davis was unable to prevent his head hitting the turf despite getting one arm partially free late in the tackle.

The Match Review Officer graded the first-quarter incident as careless, severe impact and high contact, drawing the three-game ban.

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Curtis copped a three-game ban last year for a dangerous tackle on Port Adelaide's Josh Sinn and while he appealed that suspension, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to have it overturned at the Tribunal.

North will determine on Monday whether or not they will challenge this latest ban.

Meanwhile, teammate Griffin Logue has been slapped with a $1000 fine (with an early guilty plea) for careless contact with an umpire, while fellow Roo Charlie Spargo has been offered a $1000 fine (with an early plea) for instigating a melee.