Cody Walker during Vic Country's match against the Allies in the 2026 U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

NO.1 DRAFT prospect Cody Walker left the ground early with a shoulder issue in Vic Country's 13-point win over the Allies on Sunday.

Walker, who is tied to Carlton as a father-son, had 16 disposals and five clearances before seeming to suffer an injury in a heavy collision in the third quarter.

Looks like a shoulder injury has cut short Cody Walker’s first U18 Champs game. Had 16 disposals before the injury in third quarter. Fellow Vic Country co-captain Noah Williams has also hurt his hamstring. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) June 14, 2026

ALLIES v VIC COUNTRY Full match coverage and stats

Geelong Falcons midfielder Noah Williams, Vic Country's co-captain, also ended the game on the bench with a hamstring issue having picked up 13 disposals and three clearances.

The seriousness of both players' injuries will become clearer in the coming days.

GWS academy player Ethan Williams led all comers with 34 disposals, 10 clearances, eight marks and four tackles in a dominant display, while Henry Meaney had 28 disposals and six clearances for the Allies.

For Vic Country, Tanner Armstrong led the way with 28 disposals, while Ethan Drever (21 disposals) and Marlon Neocleous (19 disposals and a goal) were also busy.

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Hawthorn NGA prospect Keenan Boi and Jackson Phillips had identical stat lines - 17 disposals, six marks and two goals - while Wil Malady had nine marks and 13 disposals but was inaccurate in front of foal, kicking 2.3.

Benjamin Pignatelli kicked three goals to lead all players, while Brynley Ryan and Coen Hardy were the other multiple goalkickers for the Allies.

ALLIES 4.3 6.6 8.9 12.11 (83)

VIC COUNTRY 4.5 7.9 11.11 14.12 (96)

GOALS

Allies: Pignatelli 3, Ryan 2, Hardy 2, Murray, Jenkin, Watts, Meaney, Owen,

Vic Country: Malady 2, Phillips 2, Boi 2, Elek, Neocleous, Sousa, Elliott, Hanegraaf, Ellerton, Thompson, Ladbrook,