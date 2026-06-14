Will Ashcroft and Charlie Cameron celebrate a goal during the match between Richmond and Brisbane at Ninja Stadium in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

REIGNING dual premier Brisbane has overcome a first-half fright to outclass Richmond by 35 points in Hobart on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions were ahead by just three at half-time before their stars turned on the jets with a seven-goal-to-three third quarter to set up the 17.13 (115) to 12.8 (80) win at Ninja Stadium.

TIGERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

It gives Chris Fagan's side back-to-back wins ahead of their bye and two blockbusters against Sydney and Geelong in the fortnight afterwards.

Will Ashcroft, who finished with a game-high 38 possessions, came to life early in the third term with two successive goals including a freak major dribbled in from the boundary line.

It was the 22-year-old's best disposal tally of the season to go with two goals and eight clearances.

Lachie Neale put his stamp on the game early in the third as Richmond failed to keep up after putting the defensive heat on Brisbane in the first half.

Logan Morris kicked three goals for the Lions, premiership forward Eric Hipwood booted two in his 200th game on return from a knee injury, and defender Harris Andrews took nine marks in his 250th outing.

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Youngster Jasper Alger was a stand-out for Richmond with a career-high four goals, while teammate Tim Taranto was busy with 29 disposals and two goals.

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The Tigers (2-11) remain second last on the ladder, while the Lions go to eight wins and six losses for the season.

Both sides went tit-for-tat in an engaging opening, with a fairly simple Bruce Reville goal close to the posts giving the Lions a three-point lead at quarter-time.

Richmond's Liam Fawcett had two goals for the term, while Brisbane's Zac Bailey had one for the highlight reel after walking the boundary line and finishing with a banana kick.

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Taranto picked up 13 disposals, two clearances and one goal for the Tigers in a strong first quarter.

Richmond had the running early in the second term but missed multiple gettable shots, before Alger kicked his second to reduce the margin to two points.

Taranto put the Tigers ahead but Josh Dunkley kicked a crucial goal moments before half-time to put Brisbane back ahead 42-39.

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From there, the Lions found their groove, kicking 11 of the 17 second-half goals.

Lions battle it out for GOTY contender

It didn't take Lions star Zac Bailey long to involve himself in the game, kicking an insane banana from the boundary to register his side's second goal of the day. Bailey gathered the ball on the edge of the 50m arc, stepped inside Tigers defender Ben Miller and snapped truly to surely earn himself a Coles Goal of the Year nomination for round 14. Not to be outdone, Will Ashcroft kicked a contender of his own early in the third quarter. The Norm Smith Medallist received a handball out of the pack from Josh Dunkley, wheeled around then dribbled it along the ground from the boundary to extend the Lions' lead.

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Happy Hippy returns

Nine months after undergoing surgery for a partial ACL tear, Brisbane forward Eric Hipwood made his long-awaited comeback. It was an extra special occasion for the lanky Lion, who was celebrating game No.200 on his return. Hipwood worked his way into the game and even kicked a memorable major - his first of two for the day - in the third quarter, with the entire Lions side running down to the forward line to congratulate him. Hipwood last played in round 23 last season where he suffered a calf injury that was meant to sideline him only for a couple of weeks. However, during his layoff he underwent scans on the left knee he had repaired after rupturing his ACL in 2021 which showed up the partial tear which required surgery, ending his season and meaning he missed the second of Brisbane's Grand Final wins.

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Tiger Tim's hot start

Richmond was right in the game in the first half, even holding a slim lead over the Lions before John Dunkley kicked a goal seconds before the half-time siren. Tim Taranto was a big part of the Tigers' spirited showing, particularly in that first half where he gathered 20 disposals and kicked two goals. While he wasn't as influential in the second half - he finished the game with 29 touches, six clearances and two goals - Taranto's early efforts were key to keeping Brisbane at bay and ensuring the game wasn't the blowout many had expected.

RICHMOND 4.1 6.3 9.4 12.8 (80)

BRISBANE 4.4 6.6 13.10 17.13 (115)

GOALS

Richmond: Alger 4, Fawcett 2, Taranto 2, Cumming, Green, Sonsie, Trezise

Brisbane: Morris 3, Ashcroft 2, Bailey 2, Hipwood 2, McKenna 2, Cameron, Dunkley, Fort, Lohmann, Neale, Reville

BEST

Richmond: Taranto, Prestia, Sonsie, Alger, Hopper

Brisbane: Ashcroft, Wilmot, Neale, Dunkley, Draper, Andrews

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Brisbane: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Ninja Stadium