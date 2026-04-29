A rollercoaster nine months as seen Leek Aleer return to the senior side in a new role

Leek Aleer during GWS' team photo day on February 3, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

JUST six months ago, Leek Aleer was preparing for a fresh start as the cornerstone of St Kilda's backline.

Now he's adjusting to a move of a different kind, having swapped his defensive post to patrol the air for Greater Western Sydney in a bold new role as a ruckman.

Dismissing the idea of a ruck problem at the Giants, Aleer insists his positional move lies in finding the right tactical mix to unlock the talent and potential of the list, framing the change not as a desperate fix, but a calculated decision.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Aleer explained the move was first floated about a month ago, marking a significant pivot in his on-field responsibilities.

"The coaches have had faith in my ability and have put me in that ruck role, which I'm enjoying now. It's something different, but enjoyable," he says.

Leek Aleer in action during GWS' clash with North Melbourne in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"So, as of right now, my role is just to go out there and use my strength and my athletic ability to try to help us win games and play my part."

Aleer's transition is backed by supreme athleticism; in 2021, he famously broke the Telstra AFL Draft Combine record for the running vertical jump with a staggering leap of 107cm.

The evolution of the AFL's ruck rules is a primary reason for his new role, with the Giants’ coaches identifying a unique opportunity to pivot.

"The new ruck rules definitely help my type of game," Aleer says. "Once that change came into play, it started raising some questions.

"That's where the coaches saw an opportunity, and I was able to take advantage of it. I guess that's why we're doing what we're doing now — playing to my strengths — and hopefully I can just keep doing that and working on my game."

Leek Aleer at GWS' team photo day on February 3, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

After opening the season with two games in the VFL, Aleer returned to the senior side in round six to assist Nick Madden, who had earned his spot over established ruck Kieren Briggs after impressing coach Adam Kingsley.

Now with a pair of senior appearances this season, Aleer is relishing his return to the big stage after a disrupted summer, having missed a significant chunk of the pre-season with a groin injury.

"I started in the VFL to build up my form and get a little bit of fitness back, which I feel is starting to really come together now," he says.

"It's playing out similarly (to the reserves stint). Nick was taking most of the ruck contests, and then I was rotated in as the second ruck, moving back and a little bit forward as well.

"The coaches are obviously happy with that look. Hopefully, we can keep doing it and see some real positives come out of it."

Leek Aleer celebrates a goal for GWS against Sydney in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Kingsley has said the dropping of Briggs to the VFL has been less a reflection of his form and more a desire to get more out of the role, and Aleer says the competition for spots has been healthy.

"That's just AFL footy, to be fair. There's a lot of talent on our list," he says. "It's competitive all around, from backs to forwards to mids. That internal pressure is healthy.

"Briggsy (Briggs) played a good game on the weekend, as did Maddo (Madden). At the end of the day, selection comes down to what the coaches see from their perspective. They're the ones who make the final call. As players, we just have to perform the best we possibly can."

The version of Aleer who was left shattered last October is a thing of the past. The 24-year-old has firmly moved on from the dramatic collapse of his highly publicised proposed move to St Kilda.

Aleer was left devastated when his switch to the Saints fell through just days before the trade deadline. Despite verbally agreeing to terms on a four-year deal, St Kilda pulled the plug, citing a breakdown in negotiations with the Giants over a fair trade.

Leek Aleer in action during GWS' clash with North Melbourne in round seven, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Left in limbo, Aleer found stability when the Giants reaffirmed their desire to have him back. He subsequently recommitted and signed a two-year extension through to 2027.

"It was a lot, but now, it's just one of those situations you just look back on and don't think too much on as time passes," he says.

"I've always kind of seen myself as someone who can move on from things and look forward to bigger, better things.

"Maybe if you'd asked me a couple of months ago, I'd have had a different perspective.

"But now everyone has moved on. I've moved on from it, and I'm just looking forward to my current role and what I can do this season."