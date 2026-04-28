IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Melbourne parts ways with CEO Paul Guerra after seven months
- Gold Coast tables a two-year offer to Ben King
- Port Adelaide could be primed for a Showdown upset on Friday night
- Who could be the potential big movers in AFL.com.au's The 25?
- Regular segments: Get it off your chest, Fact or furphy, Out on a limb
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