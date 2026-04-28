Ollie Wines during the round 20 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Melbourne parts ways with CEO Paul Guerra after seven months

- Gold Coast tables a two-year offer to Ben King

- Port Adelaide could be primed for a Showdown upset on Friday night

- Who could be the potential big movers in AFL.com.au's The 25?

- Regular segments: Get it off your chest, Fact or furphy, Out on a limb

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