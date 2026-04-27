THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the first two months of the home and away season?
AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the latest edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes with the season well and truly under way.
The likes of Kysaiah Pickett and Luke Jackson are set to rise again after strong starts to 2026, while Nick Watson - a first-time addition last month - could also be in for another big jump.
See below for a reminder of The 25 a month ago and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Wednesday when we will publish the latest edition.
The 25, last month's edition
1) Marcus Bontempelli
2) Nick Daicos
3) Zak Butters
4) Isaac Heeney
5) Jeremy Cameron
6) Noah Anderson
7) Sam Darcy
8) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
9) Caleb Serong
10) Hugh McCluggage
11) Kysaiah Pickett
12) Max Gawn
13) Matt Rowell
14) Errol Gulden
15) Harris Andrews
16) Luke Jackson
17) Christian Petracca
18) Jordan Dawson
19) Riley Thilthorpe
20) Max Holmes
21) Ed Richards
22) Chad Warner
23) Bailey Smith
24) Josh Treacy
25) Nick Watson