Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Nick Watson celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Port Adelaide in R6, 2026. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the first two months of the home and away season?

AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the latest edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes with the season well and truly under way.

The likes of Kysaiah Pickett and Luke Jackson are set to rise again after strong starts to 2026, while Nick Watson - a first-time addition last month - could also be in for another big jump.

See below for a reminder of The 25 a month ago and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Wednesday when we will publish the latest edition.

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Nick Daicos

3) Zak Butters

4) Isaac Heeney

5) Jeremy Cameron

6) Noah Anderson

7) Sam Darcy

8) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

9) Caleb Serong

10) Hugh McCluggage

11) Kysaiah Pickett

12) Max Gawn

13) Matt Rowell

14) Errol Gulden

15) Harris Andrews

16) Luke Jackson

17) Christian Petracca

18) Jordan Dawson

19) Riley Thilthorpe

20) Max Holmes

21) Ed Richards

22) Chad Warner

23) Bailey Smith

24) Josh Treacy

25) Nick Watson