Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between the Magpies and Hawks

Jai Newcombe and Steele Sidebottom during the R22 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD and Hawthorn open round eight with a high-stakes clash at the MCG on Thursday night.

The Magpies (4-3) rose to the occasion of the traditional Anzac Day clash to swat aside Essendon for a percentage-boosting win.

MAGPIES v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

But the Magpies are likely to face a tougher test this week against the high-flying Hawks. The Pies will be emboldened by hitting triple figures for the first time in 15 matches as they begin a three-game stretch that could set up their season with the Cats and Swans to come next.

Hawthorn (6-1) stared down a Gold Coast fightback before pulling away to a thumping win at its home fortress.

The victory was the Hawks' sixth in a row as they separate themselves from a chasing pack and settle alongside the early pacesetters.

The Hawks will be buoyed by playing in front of a bumper crowd and on the wide expanses of the MCG where they have won six of their past seven.

Captain James Sicily returns along with Dylan Moore from suspension for the Hawks, who have dropped Harry Morrison and Jack Dalton.

The Pies have rested Scott Pendlebury ahead of his looming milestone, while Beau McCreery, Tim Membrey and Jeremy Howe are also out. In come Jack Buller, Ned Long, Wil Parker and skipper Darcy Moore.