The teams for Friday and Saturday's round eight matches are in, plus squads for Sunday's games

Tim English, Sam Lalor and Dan Curtin. Pictures: AFL Photos

TIM English is one of a whopping six changes made by the Western Bulldogs for Friday night's match against Fremantle, with the star ruck back for his first game in a month.

Luke Beveridge has omitted five players and rested Adam Treloar to face the Dockers.

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Richmond's injury woes have worsened with former No.1 pick Sam Lalor unable to face West Coast due to an Achilles injury, while veteran Tim Taranto is out at least another week with concussion.

In other round eight team news, Dan Curtin has been named for his first game of 2026, included to face Port Adelaide in Friday night's Showdown.

Curtin played one game in the SANFL after overcoming a knee injury and is one of four changes made by the Crows, with Alex Neal-Bullen and Jake Soligo both back.

Darcy Fogarty will miss a fifth match with a back problem.

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While the Bulldogs have made wholesale changes, Fremantle has just one, with Patrick Voss overcoming illness and able to rejoin forward line partners Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss.

Nik Cox will play his first senior game in 630 days for Essendon on Saturday when he runs out against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, with midfielder Darcy Parish rested.

The Lions have named debutant Cody Curtin to replace injured Oscar Allen, with veteran Dayne Zorko back from a calf injury.

Carlton has been bolstered by the return of Harry McKay and Ollie Hollands to face a St Kilda team that has named Liam Henry for the first time this year.

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There's key defenders back everywhere for the Geelong and North Melbourne match, with Sam De Koning and Jake Kolodjashnij returning for the Cats and Charlie Comben in for the Roos.

Gold Coast has managed ruckman Jarrod Witts and youngster Zeke Uwland for Sunday night's Expansion Cup against Greater Western Sydney.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Coffield, H.Gallagher, A.Jones, L.Vandermeer, T.English, L.McNeil

Out: R.Gardner (omitted), L.Jaques (omitted), L.Smith (omitted), O.Baker (omitted), A.Treloar (managed), C.Hynes (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: P.Voss

Out: J.McVee (illness)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: J.Borlase, D.Curtin, A.Neal-Bullen, J.Soligo

Out: N.Murray (omitted), J.Dawson (personal reason), F.Maley (omitted), C.Edwards (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Marshall

Out: J.Watkins (omitted)

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Essendon v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Gresham, N.Cox, M.Kondogiannis, J.Nguyen

Out: I.Kako (back), A.May (knee), D.Parish (managed), E.Tsatas (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: D.Zorko, C.Curtin

Out: O.Allen (foot), J.Tunstill (omitted)

West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: M.Owies, T.Cole, H.Schoenberg

Out: S.Brock (omitted), J.Williams (omitted), B.Allan (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: J.Short, T.Sonsie, O.Hayes-Brown

Out: H.Ralphsmith (knee), S.Lalor (Achilles), S.Ryan (omitted)

Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: S.De Koning, J.Kolodjashnij

Out: M.Blicavs (knee), J.Bowes (managed)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Comben

Out: T.Pink (omitted)

Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Saad, O.Hollands, H.McKay, M.Pittonet

Out: C.Lord (omitted), A.Moir (omitted), T.Byrne (omitted), L.Young (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker, L.Henry

Out: L.Ryan (corked hip), H.Clark (knee)

SUNDAY, MAY 3

Sydney v Melbourne, SCG, 3.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, I.Heeney, H.McLean, P.Ladhams

Out: T.McCartin (knee)

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty, P.Cross, J.Henderson, A.Moniz-Wakefield

Out: J.Culley (knee)

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, People First Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: N.Moyle, A.Davies, J.Jeffrey, S.Clohesy, L.Gulbin

Out: J.Witts (managed), Z.Uwland (managed)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: K.Briggs, H.Rowston, J.Fonti, J.Riccardi

Out: N.Madden (knee)