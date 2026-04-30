TIM English is one of a whopping six changes made by the Western Bulldogs for Friday night's match against Fremantle, with the star ruck back for his first game in a month.
Luke Beveridge has omitted five players and rested Adam Treloar to face the Dockers.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE
Richmond's injury woes have worsened with former No.1 pick Sam Lalor unable to face West Coast due to an Achilles injury, while veteran Tim Taranto is out at least another week with concussion.
In other round eight team news, Dan Curtin has been named for his first game of 2026, included to face Port Adelaide in Friday night's Showdown.
Curtin played one game in the SANFL after overcoming a knee injury and is one of four changes made by the Crows, with Alex Neal-Bullen and Jake Soligo both back.
Darcy Fogarty will miss a fifth match with a back problem.
While the Bulldogs have made wholesale changes, Fremantle has just one, with Patrick Voss overcoming illness and able to rejoin forward line partners Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss.
Nik Cox will play his first senior game in 630 days for Essendon on Saturday when he runs out against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, with midfielder Darcy Parish rested.
The Lions have named debutant Cody Curtin to replace injured Oscar Allen, with veteran Dayne Zorko back from a calf injury.
Carlton has been bolstered by the return of Harry McKay and Ollie Hollands to face a St Kilda team that has named Liam Henry for the first time this year.
There's key defenders back everywhere for the Geelong and North Melbourne match, with Sam De Koning and Jake Kolodjashnij returning for the Cats and Charlie Comben in for the Roos.
Gold Coast has managed ruckman Jarrod Witts and youngster Zeke Uwland for Sunday night's Expansion Cup against Greater Western Sydney.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: N.Coffield, H.Gallagher, A.Jones, L.Vandermeer, T.English, L.McNeil
Out: R.Gardner (omitted), L.Jaques (omitted), L.Smith (omitted), O.Baker (omitted), A.Treloar (managed), C.Hynes (omitted)
FREMANTLE
In: P.Voss
Out: J.McVee (illness)
Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: J.Borlase, D.Curtin, A.Neal-Bullen, J.Soligo
Out: N.Murray (omitted), J.Dawson (personal reason), F.Maley (omitted), C.Edwards (omitted)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Marshall
Out: J.Watkins (omitted)
SATURDAY, MAY 2
Essendon v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Gresham, N.Cox, M.Kondogiannis, J.Nguyen
Out: I.Kako (back), A.May (knee), D.Parish (managed), E.Tsatas (omitted)
BRISBANE
In: D.Zorko, C.Curtin
Out: O.Allen (foot), J.Tunstill (omitted)
West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: M.Owies, T.Cole, H.Schoenberg
Out: S.Brock (omitted), J.Williams (omitted), B.Allan (omitted)
RICHMOND
In: J.Short, T.Sonsie, O.Hayes-Brown
Out: H.Ralphsmith (knee), S.Lalor (Achilles), S.Ryan (omitted)
Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GEELONG
In: S.De Koning, J.Kolodjashnij
Out: M.Blicavs (knee), J.Bowes (managed)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: C.Comben
Out: T.Pink (omitted)
Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: A.Saad, O.Hollands, H.McKay, M.Pittonet
Out: C.Lord (omitted), A.Moir (omitted), T.Byrne (omitted), L.Young (omitted)
ST KILDA
In: L.Stocker, L.Henry
Out: L.Ryan (corked hip), H.Clark (knee)
SUNDAY, MAY 3
Sydney v Melbourne, SCG, 3.15pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: L.Melican, I.Heeney, H.McLean, P.Ladhams
Out: T.McCartin (knee)
MELBOURNE
In: H.Petty, P.Cross, J.Henderson, A.Moniz-Wakefield
Out: J.Culley (knee)
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, People First Stadium, 7.20pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: N.Moyle, A.Davies, J.Jeffrey, S.Clohesy, L.Gulbin
Out: J.Witts (managed), Z.Uwland (managed)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: K.Briggs, H.Rowston, J.Fonti, J.Riccardi
Out: N.Madden (knee)