Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round eight teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Jason Horne-Francis after kicking a goal during the round four match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

UPGRADE season continues.

It's round eight and coaches are continuing to improve their teams.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Patrick Retschko (MID, $338,000) is the popular rookie trade in this week, but the premium options are more varied.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,013,000) is among the popular premium options.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round eight teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

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