Matt Rowell during the round 15 match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at ENGIE Stadium, June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SUNDAY night will mark the 22nd match between two of the competition’s greatest rivals - Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney.

Sure, you can have your Showdown, Western Derby, Carlton v Collingwood or Hawthorn v Geelong, but north of the Murray River, there’s nothing quite like a Suns and Giants match-up.

AFL.com.au’' Queensland and New South Wales reporters, Michael Whiting and Emily Patterson, have delved into the history of this storied rivalry.

What is the Expansion Cup?

It’s the official unofficial title given to matches between Gold Coast and GWS. The clubs were introduced to the AFL 12 months apart in 2011 and 2012 respectively after the League decided to spread its wings into two untapped regions. Gold Coast is officially the sixth largest city in Australia, while Greater Western Sydney, depending on your boundaries, has a population greater than two million people. The trophy cabinet is still bare for both clubs, with the race on to be the first expansion premiers of the 21st century.

Is there a trophy?

Technically, no — there isn’t any official AFL-sanctioned silverware. However, that hasn't stopped the clubs and their fans from treating it like there is. But far more important than a physical trophy is pride; this sibling rivalry is built on bragging rights and brand identity rather than a tangible prize, as both clubs lean heavily into the narrative of being the faces of the expansion era.

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Who’s been the dominant force?

The head-to-head tally stands at 16-5 in the Giants' favour. While Gold Coast won the very first meeting between the two clubs, GWS has since enjoyed an overwhelming period of dominance, winning 15 of the last 16 matches. The Suns' only win in recent memory was a one-point thriller back in 2021, when they came from 13 points down at three-quarter time to triumph in Ballarat. Otherwise, you have to go all the way back to 2014 to find a Suns victory over the Giants. Most recently, GWS swept the 2025 series, winning by seven points in round 15 and 35 points in round 23.

Which players take the greatest delight in piling misery on the opposition?

Giants skipper Toby Greene has built his career on being the ultimate agitator. As the rivalry intensified through the mid-2020s, the fixture became a showcase for the ‘Orange Tsunami’ — fuelled by high-possession, multi-goal performances from Greene that highlighted the widening talent gap between the two clubs. However, the heart of the contest lies in the fiery battles between Greene and the opposing captain, Touk Miller. While Greene is an overt provocateur, Miller counters with a misery born of suffocating persistence. Adding a new dimension to the match-up is Christian Petracca, whose arrival at the Suns lends a big-game presence the side has often lacked. With Petracca facing his old Demons teammate, and recently minted Giant, Clayton Oliver, it injects a layer of personal edge into an already volatile match.

Toby Greene and Sam Collins during the round 15 match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at ENGIE Stadium, June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Have there been any standout matches between the clubs?

If you’re a neutral, it’s fair to say there hasn’t been a ton of highlights in these games, unless you like one team running roughshod over the other. There’s been just three single-figure margins in the contest, with an eight-point Giants win in 2016 after late goals to Jeremy Cameron and Toby Greene, a one-point Suns win in Ballarat in 2021 and undoubtedly the best match between the clubs last year, when GWS over-ran their opponents to win by seven points. Trailing by 22 at the final change, the Giants piled on eight fourth-quarter goals, including two Jake Stringer stunners, to snatch victory.

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How many different venues have they played at?

The competition’s genuine Leyland Brothers, it should be no surprise these teams have met at no less than five different venues. Obviously, they’ve played at their respective Carrara and Sydney Showground home bases, but they’ve also met at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, Ballarat’s Mars Stadium and the Summit Sport and Recreation Park in the Adelaide Hills as part of Gather Round.

Has a Coleman Medal ever been decided in this contest?

In the final round of the 2019 home-and-away season, Jeremy Cameron snatched the Coleman Medal with a career-high 9.5 against the Suns. Entering the game trailing the Kangaroos’ Ben Brown by six goals, the then-Giants star produced a goalkicking rampage to claim the award in a dominant individual display.

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Has there been a wooden spoon decided in this contest?

Technically no, but logically yes. When they met in round 20 of 2012, Gold Coast had one win and was sitting in last, while GWS had two wins to sit second last. With just three rounds to follow and the Suns having a superior percentage, in all likelihood the loser of this match would 'win' the wooden spoon. It would be a Suns victory, by 30 points, as Gary Ablett Jnr kicked three goals from 23 touches, while teenager Will Hoskin-Elliott booted five for the losers. It was really a win for both clubs – a loss would have been embarrassing for a Gold Coast club that had 12 months head start, while the Giants walked away with the No.1 pick in the draft and access to Lachie Whitfield, who is still at the club and will line up for game No.265 on Sunday night.

Gary Ablett and Guy McKenna during the Round 20 match between Gold Coast and GWS at Metricon Stadium, 2012. Picture: AFL Media

Do the Giants ever miss when they play the Suns?

There’s often been a class gap when these teams meet, but boy oh boy do the Giants turn into the Harlem Globetrotters against their northern rivals. Only once since 2016, during which time they have a 13-1 win-loss record, have the Giants kicked more behinds than goals. Not surprisingly it was the one loss, by a solitary point in Ballarat in 2021, when they kicked 9.10. Check out a few of the other scores; 20.7 in 2019, 18.9 in 2024 and then 16.10 and 17.9 in the two matches last year. Gold Coast have had more scoring shots in the last three encounters, yet lost all three. More often than not, the Giants become the Stephen Curry of goalkicking in this match-up.

Which players have played for both clubs?

While Anthony Miles, Jack Hombsch, and Jacob Townsend have crossed the expansion divide over the years, the group remains a relatively exclusive club. The most significant double agent is likely Wayne Campbell, who served as the Giants’ general manager of football during their most successful period — including the 2019 Grand Final run — before transitioning to the Suns in 2021 to fill the same role. Another key power broker is Craig Cameron, who served as GWS list manager during the club's foundation years. Cameron joined Gold Coast in 2017 as general manager of list and strategy, eventually replacing Campbell in the top job at the end of 2025.

Jacob Townsend during the round 21 match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, August 7, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Are there any players still on lists from the first time they met in 2012?

There are still six players running around in the AFL that played when these teams first met 14 years ago, with four of them now wearing different colours. Toby Greene and Stephen Coniglio are the two lone survivors wearing a Giants jumper, with Jeremy Cameron (Geelong) and Adam Treloar (Western Bulldogs) on lists elsewhere. Dion Prestia and Tom Lynch were playing for Gold Coast that day, with both moving on to win multiple premierships at Richmond.

Which club has the social media edge?

Largely goaded by fans and the footy media, the ‘Expansion Cup’ carries a reward that is primarily digital. The winning club earns the right to plaster a victory graphic across social media, staking their claim to bragging rights until the next meeting. While the Giants’ social team is famous for their sharp wit, the Suns never shy away from the digital theatre. However, the stakes are shifting; with former GWS head of content Jacob Gaynor now leading Tasmania’s digital strategy, the new kids on the block are expected to make their presence felt around this fixture as well.