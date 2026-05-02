Brodie Grundy has revived his career after moving to Sydney ahead of the 2024 season

Brodie Grundy poses during Sydney's 2025 team photo day on January 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MOVING clubs twice in two years is a lot for any player to process, so for Sydney, its mission was clear but daunting: rebuild the stature of a star player whose confidence had been shaken.

After plummeting from the dual All-Australian heights of Collingwood to the frustration of being unwanted at Melbourne, Brodie Grundy needed a lifeline.

In their approach, the Swans opted against a complex overhaul, instead offering a simple, liberating directive - 'play to your strengths'.

Ahead of his 250th game on Sunday afternoon at the SCG, it appears the key to Grundy's resurgence was an environment that accepted him for who he is rather than trying to reinvent him.

While it has been anything but a linear journey, the 32-year-old is grateful for every twist in the road.

After being pushed out at Collingwood at the end of 2022 because of salary cap constraints, Grundy envisioned a long-term future at Melbourne.

However, he soon fell out of favour when then-coach Simon Goodwin's experiment to pair him with fellow ruck Max Gawn - a move that rebranded him as a forward - faltered.

Brodie Grundy (left) and Max Gawn (right) pose for a photograph during Melbourne's 2023 team photo day at AAMI Park on February 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

By the end of 2023, questions lingered over whether Grundy would ever return to his peak. Yet, since moving to the Harbour City, he has completely revitalised his career.

Asked whether a specific moment or the collective journey stands out, Grundy reflected on his willingness to be vulnerable during his move north.

Coming off his disappointing one-year stint with the Demons, which saw him finish the season in the VFL, he now views that leap of faith as one of the proudest moments of his career.

"I tend to think about the ... crossroads (I reached) at Melbourne," Grundy told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'd signed a five-year deal there (only) for that to fall apart. To make the bold decision to come up here with my wife, to put myself (out there again) and be vulnerable.

"To say 'I want to recapture my best footy' and to have the belief and conviction of the coaching panel when I came up here, particularly John (Longmire), was instrumental in reigniting the flame and my love for the game. I'm forever in debt. The last few years playing for the Swans have brought so much joy to the back end of my career.

"In the early days, I always had strong self-belief, but that's been tested. When you play as long as I have, you know you're going to have ups and downs — whether it's form, injury, being dropped, or traded … twice."

Brodie Grundy celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Sydney at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Reflecting on the milestone, Swans footy manager Leon Cameron highlighted the statistical rarity and the immense physical toll of reaching 250 games.

"It's a significant achievement," he told AFL.com.au.

"For him to have a long, distinguished career at Collingwood, a short stint at Melbourne, and then reboot his career here at the Swans is a credit to his mindset.

"After so long in the AFL, you can start to wonder, 'Is my body able? Does my mind still take me to those competitive places?'

"Brodie has answered those questions across three different clubs. It's a testament to his professionalism."

Off the back of his runner-up finish in Sydney's Bob Skilton Medal and his first All-Australian squad selection since 2019, Grundy's confidence appears at an all-time high, fuelled by an explosive start to the 2026 season.

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However, the third act of Grundy's storied career has required a significant effort from both player and club, with the Swans playing a pivotal role in rebuilding his self-belief and helping him return to his most consistent footy.

"When the club brought him in, there was no doubt we believed he could return to that form if he settled in well. However, it's one thing to believe it, but another to do it," Cameron said.

"Brodie's preparation is the reason he delivers week in, week out. There is no secret; he doesn't cut corners. That rubs off on the playing group."

Charlie Curnow, Callum Mills, Brodie Grundy and Jake Lloyd celebrate Sydney's victory over Brisbane at Sydney Cricket Ground in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Cameron noted that Grundy thinks and acts independently, believing the strong message from the Sydney coaches to simply focus on his proven talents has been the key to unlocking his potential.

He declared that the best way to get the most out of the Adelaide-born big man is to simply "accept who he is".

"Brodie is his own man. He prepares a certain way and cares deeply about his teammates and family," Cameron said.

"He's very popular in the playing group. I think the people who have got the best out of him are those who simply accept who Brodie Grundy is. He loves that about the Swans.

"John Longmire and Dean Cox told him, 'Play to your strengths'. While he still works on his weaknesses, he thrives when he focuses on being a ruckman who gets after the opposition and works well at ground level."

Brodie Grundy and Dean Cox celebrate the win in the rooms after the match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Echoing this sentiment, Grundy credited his success to the safety and acceptance he found at the Swans, viewing his invigorated form as a truly collaborative effort.

"When I'm not my own number one fan, and the inner monologue isn't as positive, I've got others who believe in me," he said.

"I've felt nothing but support from the Sydney Swans - particularly from Dean Cox. How lucky am I to have him as a senior coach?"

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The connection between the two predates Grundy's move, as both were represented by player agent Liam Pickering.

Grundy spoke of how a casual beer with Cox over a decade ago proved pivotal to his development.

"I remember in my third year, going to my manager's Christmas party in Prahran and having a beer with 'Coxy'. I was just picking his brain. I was probably 20 years old at the time, and asking him, 'What are you doing in the off-season? How do you train?'," Grundy recalled.

"I just remember taking so much out of the 20 minutes that he gave me. It speaks to the person he is; he was on top of his game, still playing at the time, and now, fast forward many, many years down the track, I've got his knowledge and expertise on tap.

"To have him be that 2IC ruck coach in 2024, my first season here, I was so grateful to fall in love with my craft again and have that next level of knowledge bestowed upon me by one of the all-time greats."

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Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Cox remarked that the inquisitive kid he met many years ago is the same man who has now ground his way to 249 games - a player who has succeeded because he has never stopped asking how to get better.

"I do remember speaking to 'Brodes' (Grundy). I also remember playing on him when he first came onto the scene for Collingwood," he said.

"The thing I love about Brodie is that he's inquisitive. He's curious; he wants to work on his game and be the best player he can be. That was notable from that first meeting. For an opposition player to speak to you, ask questions and pick your brain shows exactly why he's played 250 games at the level he has."

Brodie Grundy and Dean Cox compete in the ruck during the match between Collingwood andWest Coast at the MCG in round 10, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

Looking ahead to the milestone match, Cox added: "Hopefully, Sunday night, we get the chance to celebrate and have another beer together."