Max King will miss an extended period after suffering a hamstring strain

Max King after the round 14 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at The Gabba, June 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Max King will miss the next six weeks after scans on Sunday confirmed he suffered a hamstring injury.

King limped from the ground in Saturday's VFL clash against Carlton, and scans have today confirmed a strain.

Having not played an AFL game since round 16, 2024, King had been pushing for a return to the seniors after overcoming multiple knee and calf setbacks.

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In his second VFL game in six days, the 25-year-old kicked two early goals against Carlton at Ikon Park and was pressing his case for a long-awaited senior recall.

"It's unfortunate for Max, particularly given the work he's put in to return to play," Saints footy boss Lenny Hayes said.

"We're not going to take any risks with Max given his recent injury history, he'll now focus on completing his rehab and conditioning block to ensure he’s in a strong position when he returns."

More to come ...