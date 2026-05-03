Max Gawn tackles James Rowbottom during the round 11 match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Sydney at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN-FORM Sydney meets a firing Melbourne outfit to kick off Sunday's action before Gold Coast hosts Greater Western Sydney in another battle for the 'Expansion Cup'.

Sydney continues to set the pace even among the leading contenders after it held off an early challenge from a fired-up Western Bulldogs before pulling away to its sixth comprehensive victory of the season.

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Sydney v Melbourne at the SCG, 3.15pm AEST

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The Swans have set the standard for playing with speed and dare through the corridor but face a mouth-watering test against a Demons outfit showing similarities in the way that they play.

Melbourne is riding a wave of momentum under new coach Steven King as it makes the most of a more attacking style to challenge the leading sides and blow away the lesser lights.

The Demons scored triple figures for the fifth time in the win over the Tigers to maintain a flawless record when hitting the mark this year, but now face a true test of their standing against the high-flying Swans.

Isaac Heeney returns for the Swans after being a late out with a tight calf last weekend, while Lewis Melican is in for his first game since round four. Out of the side go Harry Cunningham and injured defender Tom McCartin.

For the Dees, Harrison Petty is back after his concerning dizzy spell two weeks ago, with Paddy Cross also named after recovering from a fractured thumb. Jai Culley (knee) and Xavier Taylor (omitted) are out.

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Gold Coast is falling well short of living up to the hype that it can be a premiership contender as it suffered another defeat on the road in a heavy loss to Hawthorn.

The Suns have only beaten the winless Tigers in four matches away from home this year. They now need to turn their form around against a Giants outfit that has won their past six clashes and 15 of 16 meetings going back to 2015.

SUNS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

Greater Western Sydney gradually overpowered the improving North Melbourne in a gripping arm wrestle to secure a much-needed victory and stay in touch with the top 10.

The Giants have been bolstered by the return of some of their most important players from injury in recent weeks but still need to claim the scalp of another genuine finals hopeful before facing the Bombers and Eagles next.

Joe Fonti is back from suspension and ruckman Kieren Briggs comes in to replace Nick Madden, who is out with a knee complaint, with Ollie Hannaford dropped.

The Suns have made five changes for the clash, headlined by Matt Rowell who will miss with an ankle injury. Jarrod Witts and Zeke Uwland have been managed, with Jed Walter and Jake Rogers omitted. Into the team comes Ned Moyle, Alex Davies, Joel Jeffrey, Sam Clohesy and Lachie Gulbin.