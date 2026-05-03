The League is aiming to maximise interest in marquee timeslots in the second half of the season and Sydney is top of the list

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal with teammates during Sydney's win over Melbourne in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY is set to be the AFL's primetime darling as the League gets close to locking in its next batch of fixtures.

The AFL has told clubs it is expecting to confirm the next set of fixtures after round nine next week.

It is also considering whether to reveal all fixtures from rounds 16 to 23, or stagger them into two blocks of releases to allow more flexibility for blockbusters and finals contenders to feature in the marquee timeslots.

Whichever method it chooses, the League will wait until much deeper into the year to confirm the final round of the home and away season's timeslots to ensure the last Sunday of the season has peak interest.

Last year the League announced in the middle of May its remaining fixtures for the remainder of the season apart from round 24, but the late-season drop offs from Carlton and Essendon saw many lopsided games on Thursday and Friday nights.

The Swans have five Thursday or Friday night games inside the first block of 14 rounds, but after a hot start to this season are viewed as one of the most watchable teams in the competition.

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Dean Cox's side is on top of the ladder and has won seven of eight games so far this season at an average of 56 points.

Hawthorn and Fremantle would also be expecting to feature in some more primetime slots, but the AFL will be manoeuvring its fixture without the ability to use Victorian giants Carlton, Essendon or Richmond in the primetime positions given the three major clubs sit in the bottom three spots on the ladder.

Clubs have put forward certain requests for the floating fixtures, with Gold Coast pushing for a Friday night game against Collingwood in round 17 when they host the Pies at People First Stadium.