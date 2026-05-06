ROUND nine is here and it looks like being a relatively simple tipping round for our experts - at least on paper.
Seven games are expected to be one-sided affairs, with Friday night's clash between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs the only game dividing opinions this weekend.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Gemma Bastiani is the only one to pick Hawthorn on Thursday night, with a red-hot Fremantle tipped to get the chocolates at home.
Note: We've awarded one point for last week's draw between Collingwood and Hawthorn
Check out the R9 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
CHAD WINGARD
Fremantle - 22 points
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 56
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Fremantle - 13 points
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 55
NAT EDWARDS
Fremantle - 10 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 55
MATTHEW LLOYD
Fremantle - five points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 55
JOEL PETERSON
Fremantle - 13 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 55
SARAH BLACK
Fremantle - seven points
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 54
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle - one point
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 54
MICHAEL WHITING
Fremantle - 13 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 54
JOSH GABELICH
Fremantle - seven points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 53
DAMIAN BARRETT
Fremantle - four points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 52
CALLUM TWOMEY
Fremantle - 14 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 52
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - three points
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 50
TOTALS
Fremantle 11-1 Hawthorn
Brisbane 12-0 Carlton
Port Adelaide 8-4 Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne 0-12 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Gold Coast 12-0 St Kilda
Geelong 12-0 Collingwood
Melbourne 12-0 West Coast
Richmond 0-12 Adelaide