Our footy experts have made the call on round nine

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ROUND nine is here and it looks like being a relatively simple tipping round for our experts - at least on paper.

Seven games are expected to be one-sided affairs, with Friday night's clash between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs the only game dividing opinions this weekend.

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Gemma Bastiani is the only one to pick Hawthorn on Thursday night, with a red-hot Fremantle tipped to get the chocolates at home.

Note: We've awarded one point for last week's draw between Collingwood and Hawthorn

Check out the R9 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 22 points

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 56

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - 13 points

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 55

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - 10 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 55

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - five points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 55

JOEL PETERSON

Fremantle - 13 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 55

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - seven points

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 54

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - one point

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 54

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 13 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 54

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - seven points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 53

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - four points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 52

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 14 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 52

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - three points

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Geelong

Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 50

TOTALS

Fremantle 11-1 Hawthorn

Brisbane 12-0 Carlton

Port Adelaide 8-4 Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne 0-12 Sydney

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Essendon

Gold Coast 12-0 St Kilda

Geelong 12-0 Collingwood

Melbourne 12-0 West Coast

Richmond 0-12 Adelaide