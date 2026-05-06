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ROUND nine is here and it looks like being a relatively simple tipping round for our experts - at least on paper.

Seven games are expected to be one-sided affairs, with Friday night's clash between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs the only game dividing opinions this weekend.

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Gemma Bastiani is the only one to pick Hawthorn on Thursday night, with a red-hot Fremantle tipped to get the chocolates at home.

Note: We've awarded one point for last week's draw between Collingwood and Hawthorn

Check out the R9 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 22 points
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 56

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - 13 points
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 55

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - 10 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 55

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - five points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 55

JOEL PETERSON

Fremantle - 13 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 55

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - seven points
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 54

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - one point
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 54

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 13 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 54

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - seven points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 53

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - four points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 52

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 14 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 52

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - three points
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Geelong
Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 50

TOTALS

Fremantle 11-1 Hawthorn
Brisbane 12-0 Carlton
Port Adelaide 8-4 Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne 0-12 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Gold Coast 12-0 St Kilda
Geelong 12-0 Collingwood
Melbourne 12-0 West Coast
Richmond 0-12 Adelaide