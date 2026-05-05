Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during the round seven match between Collingwood and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

EVERY team now has a win – and a loss – on the board after Richmond's triumph over West Coast, while only two victories separate fourth from 14th on the ladder heading into round nine.

Fremantle and Hawthorn open the round with a mouthwatering top-four clash on Thursday, before the Western Bulldogs seek to reignite their season against Port Adelaide on Friday night.

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Geelong and Collingwood meet in a blockbuster at the MCG as Magpies great Scott Pendlebury equals the all-time games played record on Saturday night.

Here is who and what to look out for across round nine, as well as a tip for each match.

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Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

Thursday, May 7, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 12.5 (77) d Hawthorn 9.10 (64), R18 2025

What it means

Fremantle (7-1) held off a gallant Western Bulldogs to claim a seventh consecutive win for the first time in coach Justin Longmuir's tenure and tighten its grip on second place. The Dockers' attack is humming as they have scored triple figures in five of eight matches this season while holding on to their foundations with the stingiest defence in the competition.

Hawthorn (6-1-1) pulled off a heist against Collingwood but will rue not being well in front before the final minute after it dominated much of the general play yet only walked away with a draw. The Hawks showed against the Pies that their onball brigade can match any challenger though they will have to be at their best against a Dockers outfit they have beaten only once in their past eight meetings.

Game shapers

Hayden Young is ready to be more than just the icing on the cake for the Dockers as he puts a horror injury run behind him and builds form and fitness across three straight matches. The 25-year-old helped turn the game against the Dogs with a classic goal and showed the threat he can have in the forward half with 20 disposals and another two majors.

Connor Macdonald might find it hard to get all the plaudits he deserves as part of a star-studded forward half but showed his value to the Hawks in arguably his best game yet in the draw with the Pies. The 23-year-old gathered an equal career-high 28 disposals and finished with three goals even as he starts adding more midfield minutes to his game.

Early tip: Fremantle by 11 points

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Brisbane v Carlton, Gabba

Friday, May 8, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 15.13 (103) d Carlton 9.12 (66), R18 2025

What it means

Brisbane (5-3) exposed more of Essendon's weaknesses than strengths as it flexed its muscles to thump the cellar-dwellers and move into the top four for the first time this season. The two-time reigning premiers might be pacing themselves for tougher tests to come but will want to keep the foot down with an eye on further boosting their percentage against the battling Blues.

Carlton (1-7) is stuck in a rut with seemingly no way out after a seventh straight defeat came in all too familiar fashion when it led at half-time before fading in the second half for the sixth time in its dire run. The Blues' troubles too often begin with their inability to slow their opposition once they get a run-on as they have conceded six straight goals or more on six occasions this season.

Game shapers

Hugh McCluggage is putting an injury-interrupted start to the season behind him as he gradually builds his playing minutes to have more of an impact for the Lions. The 28-year-old took a huge leap towards returning to his best with 25 disposals, nine clearances and a goal against the Bombers and looks primed to take command of the midfield with a testing month to come.

Nic Newman has been one of the few shining lights in a dark season for the Blues as he puts a season on the sidelines with a serious knee injury behind him to be critical to their defence. The 33-year-old adds much needed class and composure to the back half and is already averaging 22.4 disposals and 4.6 rebounds across five matches with strong signs that his best is still to come.

Early tip: Brisbane by 19 points

Hugh McCluggage during the R8 match between Brisbane and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

Friday, May 8, 7.40pm ACST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 20.11 (131) d Port Adelaide 5.11 (41), R8 2025

What it means

Port Adelaide (3-5) kept throwing punches at Adelaide and did almost all that it could to pull off a stirring victory before having it snatched away in the last minute of a Showdown classic. The Power's improved form has coincided with a greater defensive steel as coach Josh Carr's influence takes hold but the time has come to bring the same fire when an opponent is already on the ropes.

The Western Bulldogs (4-4) showed that they can still keep pace with the frontrunners as they brushed aside a lingering injury crisis to push Fremantle all the way to the line. But the Dogs have no time to lick their wounds after a fourth straight loss to a side currently sitting in the top six as they look to get their campaign back on track against a Power outfit threatening to rise from the bottom half.

Game shapers

Zak Butters has hardly skipped a beat even as he takes the reins as the Power's stand-in skipper and with speculation continuing to swirl over where his future may lie. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 30.6 disposals while also gathering 5.6 clearances a game, as he consistently shows why clubs such as the Bulldogs are jostling to be at the front of the queue for his contract signature.

Matthew Kennedy has turned himself into one of the great survivors as the ball-winning midfielder continues to play a crucial role even in his second season with his third club. The former Giants and Blues onballer is now averaging career-highs for 26.8 disposals and 7.4 clearances as he helps guide the Dogs through an injury crisis while reaching 150 games.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by seven points

Matthew Kennedy during the R8 match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on May 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, May 9, 1.15pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 12.12 (84) d North Melbourne 7.11 (53), R19 2025

What it means

North Melbourne (4-4) showed signs of the gains it has made this year as it challenged Geelong for more than a half before a final-term collapse sealed a 15th consecutive defeat to the Cats. The Kangaroos now have an opportunity to snap the second-longest losing streak in the competition at 10 games as they find out where they stand against the high-flying Swans.

Sydney (7-1) threw another warning shot across the competition as it held Melbourne at arm's length to win a rollicking clash between two of the most eye-catching teams in the competition. The Swans have few, if any, chinks in their armour at present though will need to be wary of complacency against a Roos side they have had a stranglehold over since 2018 but might just be ready to rise again.

Game shapers

Luke Parker has rejuvenated his career with a move to half-back that allows him to turn to his wealth of experience and a cool head even as the Kangaroos continue to experience wider growing pains. The 33-year-old is averaging 24.8 disposals for his most since winning a third club champion award at the Swans in 2021, with his five rebounds a game becoming a surprise weapon for the Roos.

Malcolm Rosas jnr arrived at the Swans with little fanfare during last year's trade period but has quickly shown why multiple clubs were interested in signing a small forward who often struggled to earn a game at the Suns. The 24-year-old's speed and agility is perfectly suited to getting on the end of the Swans' rapid ball movement while he raised his own bar with seven goals against the Demons.

Early tip: Sydney by 21 points

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Greater Western Sydney v Essendon, Engie Stadium

Saturday, May 9, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: GWS Giants 16.8 (104) d Essendon 7.14 (56), R19 2025

What it means

GWS (3-5) paid the price for a slow start as its wayward kicking for goal in slippery conditions before suffering a rare defeat to Gold Coast that has put it back on the ropes. The Giants are still waiting for some of their cavalry to return from injury but have no excuse but to secure back-to-back victories against Essendon and West Coast that would even up their record.

Essendon (1-7) was outclassed from start to finish in its defeat to Brisbane but would have walked away just as concerned by a lack of defensive pressure as it allowed the two-time reigning premiers to take 141 to 70 uncontested marks. The Bombers will be out to make the most of a clash against a side hovering around them on the ladder with an upset sure to turn the blowtorch on the Giants.

Game shapers

Jayden Laverde has been arguably the biggest bargain of the off-season after being delisted by the Bombers and joining the Giants for nothing in trade value as a rookie. The 30-year-old has helped his second club deal with an injury crisis as he has settled into the defence and rarely been beaten even while minding the opposition's leading forward in a reminder of what the Bombers have lost.

Sam Durham is one of few Bombers who can hold their head up high during a dire start to the season as his side has too often lacked the intensity to contain their opponents around the ground. The 24-year-old has had a quieter year himself but bounced back to form with season-highs for 27 disposals and nine clearances against the Lions before reaching 100 matches this week.

Early tip: GWS by 33 points

Jayden Laverde during the round eight match between GWS and Gold Coast at People First Stadium, on May 03, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v St Kilda, TIO Stadium

Saturday, May 9, 6.40pm ACST

Last time: Gold Coast 12.8 (80) d St Kilda 8.13 (61), R11 2025

What it means

Gold Coast (5-3) delivered its most convincing performance for more than a month as it won a grind in the wet against Greater Western Sydney to hold on to a spot in the top five. The Suns have a golden opportunity to build on their form and begin making their move as they host the Saints at their home away from home where they have won eight in a row by an average of 39 points.

St Kilda (4-4) again showed that it is a level above the lesser lights as it backed up a trouncing of West Coast to withstand an early Carlton challenge then power away for a commanding win. The Saints now need to prove that they are ready to take the next step by taking a first scalp of the season from a side currently sitting above them and in the top half of the ladder.

Game shapers

John Noble continues to thrive since making the move from the Pies to the Suns and he showed all his worth with 35 disposals and eight rebounds while launching attacks from defence to help beat the Giants at their own game. The 29-year-old is increasingly critical to the way that the Suns want to play as they look to get the ball into his hands and he averages a career-high 25.8 touches a game.

Sam Flanders was a victim of the Suns' growth and development in recent years as he was pushed out of the engine room last season before making the move for more midfield opportunities at the Saints. The 24-year-old will be out to show his former side what they have lost as he continues to find plenty of the ball while adding more of an impact kicking inside 50 than he has in the past.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 17 points

John Noble celebrates a goal during the round eight match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, on May 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Collingwood, MCG

Saturday, May 9, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 13.12 (90) d Collingwood 12.15 (87), R8 2025

What it means

Geelong (5-3) was tested early before putting the foot down to blow away North Melbourne in familiar fashion for a 15th consecutive win against the Roos. The Cats can expect a tougher challenge – and likely more dour contest – against the Pies after winning five of their seven meetings since 2021 by an average of only 10 points.

Collingwood (4-1-3) very nearly pulled off a win for the ages as an undermanned side battled against its own mounting injury toll and Hawthorn's red-hot midfield before walking away with a gut-wrenching draw. It was arguably the Pies' most impressive performance of the season as they again proved they can challenge the top sides even if they are yet to claim a victory against a side sitting above them.

Game shapers

Tom Stewart remains one of the most impactful defenders in the game even as he comes under close attention from opposition aiming to limit the number of attacks he launches from the back half. The five-time All-Australian has put an injury-interrupted 2025 season behind him to return to form with an average 20.9 disposals that include 7.4 intercept possessions as he reaches 200 matches.

Patrick Lipinski has become an underrated mainstay of the Magpies line-up since making the move from the Bulldogs at the end of 2021. The 27-year-old is a reliable member of the midfield rotation and proved his value while helping to lead the charge against the Hawks' red-hot onball brigade last week as he reaches 150 matches across two clubs.

Early tip: Geelong by 14 points

Tom Stewart ahead of the round eight match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, May 10, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 21.13 (139) d West Coast 8.8 (56), R21 2025

What it means

Melbourne (5-3) would have lost few admirers as it stayed within reach of Sydney until deep into the final term before falling short in an entertaining shootout against the ladder leaders. The Demons have greater longer-term goals but can ill afford a slip-up against the Eagles as they continue their surprising push for a finals spot with a tougher month of games to come.

West Coast (2-6) hit a new low as it failed to outscore Richmond in either of the first two terms last week to make it a club record 19 ‘losing' quarters in a row before it mounted an unlikely challenge. The Eagles stormed home but were unable to snatch victory from the Tigers to leave alarm bells ringing as a promising start to the season fades from memory after five humbling defeats.

Game shapers

Harry Sharp has been one of the big improvers as the Demons make a surprise leap up the ladder as the former Lions midfielder settles onto a wing. The 23-year-old is averaging only 13.5 disposals but doing much of his damage in the forward half where his classy kicking can be a weapon from 4.6 inside 50s a game.

Liam Baker knew what he was signing up for when he moved from the Tigers to the Eagles at the end of 2024, but now must lead his second club's way out of a rut in his first year as co-captain. The 28-year-old has often stepped out of the midfield this season to give the next wave of talents room to grow but could be called on to add a harder edge around the contests amid the side's wider concerns.

Early tip: Melbourne by 41 points

Harry Sharp kicks a goal during the round eight match between Melbourne and Sydney at Sydney Cricket Ground on May 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Adelaide, MCG

Sunday, May 10, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Adelaide 18.14 (122) d Richmond 8.6 (54), R16 2025

What it means

Richmond (1-7) snapped a 12-match and 287-day horror streak with a stirring triumph over West Coast that gave a glimpse into the future. The Tigers can now make the most of the renewed momentum that comes with a winning feeling as they take on a Crows outfit that they have matched up well against in recent years with four victories in their past six meetings.

Adelaide (4-4) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat more than once in a memorable Showdown clash with Port Adelaide as it continues to improve its recent record in games decided by under a goal. The Crows will be eager to build on their improving record at the MCG after winning three of their past four matches since snapping a 10-match losing streak at the venue.

Game shapers

Sam Cumming gave the Tigers an exciting glimpse into the future as he played a starring role in just his second game while the side held off the fast-finishing Eagles. The 18-year-old adds a touch of class, speed and sublime skills to an emerging side crying out for more of each, while coach Adem Yze would be just as pleased with the six tackles he claimed alongside 23 disposals last week.

Sam Berry is among the more unheralded players in the game but has quietly become an integral part of the Crows' midfield rotations in his sixth season. The 24-year-old is averaging career-highs for 22.5 disposals and 5.1 clearances a game, while leading the competition for tackles with 64 in eight matches as he adds steel to the engine room.

Early tip: Adelaide by 57 points