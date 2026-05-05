IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- The AFL hands down a $75k fine to the Blues - did they get the sanction right?
- What does the future look like for Toby Greene?
- Could Patrick Cripps be on the move next season?
- Josh unpacks his chat with James Hird and how he overcame injury setbacks
- Plus all the regular segments including Get it Off Your Chest and Fact or Furphy and Out on a Limb
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