Toby Greene leads Greater Western Sydney out before a clash against Collingwood in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The AFL hands down a $75k fine to the Blues - did they get the sanction right?

- What does the future look like for Toby Greene?

- Could Patrick Cripps be on the move next season?

- Josh unpacks his chat with James Hird and how he overcame injury setbacks

- Plus all the regular segments including Get it Off Your Chest and Fact or Furphy and Out on a Limb

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts