The Dockers and Eagles are keen to expand their academy programs

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir and West Coast coach Andrew McQualter. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE and West Coast are pushing to introduce academies in Western Australia that mirror the northern clubs.

Both clubs are keen to expand on their Next Generation Academy programs by building out new academies for players to help lift the talent pool in the state.

Under Next Generation Academy rules the clubs currently can develop Indigenous and multicultural players and get access to them at the draft.

But under the plan being pushed by both clubs among discussions with the WAFL and AFL, each would also be able to use their club branding to have Dockers and Eagles Academies for all players.

The clubs point to the lack of growth in the participation rates in Western Australia in five-to-twelve-year-olds between 2022-25 as a reason to use their club brands to start similar academies to the success of the northern market.

Data showed growth in Western Australia was 4.6 per cent in that timeframe where as it was 57 per cent for Queensland and 73 per cent in New South Wales.

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Essendon's Jacob Farrow was picked at No.10 last year but was the only West Australian selected in the first 36 picks.

Neither the Dockers nor Eagles would get any access to the extra layer of Academy players outside of their NGA catchments, but by helping to grow the talent pool and grow connections with players would aim to gain more of them back to Western Australia down the track, like Fremantle (Shai Bolton, Luke Jackson, Judd McVee and Jordan Clark) and West Coast (Liam Baker and Brandon Starcevich) have done in recent years.