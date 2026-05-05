The League is working on a secret matrix that will help guide decisions on club applications for extra assistance like draft picks and list spots

West Coast players after their loss to Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A NEW matrix is being built by the AFL for decisions on 'special assistance packages' as a host of clubs continue to be mired at the bottom of the ladder.

AFL.com.au can reveal the League has been building a new model to be able to guide it on decisions on clubs that ask for special assistance after years of lowly finishes.

The model would include around eight elements, including games won, percentage and ladder position over a certain period, to assess the sustained struggles of clubs in comparison to others.

There has been no specific performance guide that has shaped the AFL's decisions on special assistance packages since it rid the competition of the priority pick system, which ended in 2012.

The League will continue to keep the guiding formula under this new model secret from clubs to ensure there is no deliberate losing or performance effect based on the possibility of qualifying for the extra help.

The framework is intended to provide guidelines, rather than a hard-and-fast eligibility for extra top picks or other help.

Recent finals appearances would also be expected to be included in the new matrix.

It comes as the likes of Richmond, Essendon, Carlton and West Coast continue to struggle at the bottom of the ladder, with these four clubs having won just five games between them so far this season.

Richmond players after their loss to Melbourne on Anzac Day Eve, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Since 2012, the AFL has retained discretionary powers to be able to award picks or other measures to clubs, with the most recent case being last year when West Coast applied for help.

The Eagles were awarded an end-of-first round draft selection, as well four extra rookie spots for three seasons, after winning only nine games in the previous three years.

In 2023, North Melbourne received a special assistance package that included access to an end-of-first round draft pick and more selections that had to be traded, as well as extra rookie list positions.

The strongest recent case of special assistance went to Gold Coast in 2019, when it was given a pick at the top of the draft board that allowed the Suns to draft Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson with back-to-back picks, as well as being able to secure Academy prospects without having to match bids.