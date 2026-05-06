The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium

Judd McVee and Jai Newcombe. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN stars Jai Newcombe and James Sicily have both been named for Thursday night's blockbuster against Fremantle, which has regained defender Judd McVee for the clash at Optus Stadium.

Newcombe was restricted to light duties at training on Tuesday as he deals with some soreness, but he's been named to face the Dockers alongside Sicily, who has overcome an ankle issue suffered late in last week's draw against Collingwood.

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The Hawks have omitted Jack Scrimshaw and Finn Maginness while Calsher Dear is out due to an adductor strain, with Sam Butler and Max Ramsden to come in alongside first-gamer Bodie Ryan, whose AFL debut was announced on Tuesday.

The Dockers, riding a seven-match winning streak, have recalled McVee - who missed last week due to illness - in place of Jeremy Sharp.

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Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir this week said his Dockers don't have anything to prove, despite facing their first opportunity this season to take a top-four scalp.

The Dockers are riding a seven-game winning streak in their best run of form under Longmuir, with rival coach Sam Mitchell labelling them "probably the form team of the competition" on Tuesday.

Thursday's primetime clash is the Dockers' first opportunity against one of the current top four teams, having beaten 2025 finalists Adelaide and Collingwood in their 7-1 start to the season.

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Longmuir said the Dockers would treat the game as another indicator of their own form rather than a chance to prove their credentials.

"[We] don't have to prove anything to anyone. We just need to see where our footy stacks up. It's another opportunity for us to try and improve," he said on Tuesday.

"We understand the opposition, understand their strengths, understand what our footy is about. Last year we played our best footy against the better sides.

"So I don't feel like we need to go out there and prove anything to anyone. It will be another indicator of where our footy is at, win, lose or draw."

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.McVee

Out: J.Sharp (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: B.Ryan, S.Butler, M.Ramsden

Out: C.Dear (adductor), J.Scrimshaw (omitted), F.Maginness (omitted)