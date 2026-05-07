Hayden Young celebrates a goal during Fremantle's win over Hawthorn in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Damo and Joel recap Freo's stunning final-quarter surge past Hawthorn

- Praise for Luke Jackson's elevation into the game's elite

- How will the Hawks cope without Tom Barrass?

- Should Scott Pendlebury wear a gold number for his 433rd game?

- The team previews all the round nine games, including a huge Friday night

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