IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Damo and Joel recap Freo's stunning final-quarter surge past Hawthorn
- Praise for Luke Jackson's elevation into the game's elite
- How will the Hawks cope without Tom Barrass?
- Should Scott Pendlebury wear a gold number for his 433rd game?
- The team previews all the round nine games, including a huge Friday night
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