The Power star is comfortably among the game's best key defenders, but it wasn't always the case, writes Riley Beveridge

Aliir Aliir in action for Port Adelaide during the 2026 season. Pictures: AFL Photos

ALIIR Aliir wants the opposition's No.1 key forward, because then he knows the ball will be kicked his way.

With maturity has come responsibility for Aliir. Set to turn 32 later this year, the Port Adelaide veteran has become 'The Guy' in first-time senior coach Josh Carr's backline. But where he might have once found such a challenge daunting, now it's a role that he both cherishes and relishes.

Aliir backs himself to outmuscle, outsmart and outplay virtually any key forward in the competition. It's why he wants the opposition's best each and every week. He's justified in his own self-belief as well. This season, he's enjoying a campaign that might even eclipse his 2021 All-Australian year as the best in his career to date.

"Earlier on in my journey, it was hard," Aliir told AFL.com.au this week.

"I was more just wanting to intercept and read the ball, because they're my strengths and that's what I do. But the older you get, you're able to adjust and adapt pretty quickly. If 'Carry' comes up to me and says, 'Mate you've got the No.1 forward this week', I'll know it's not a lockdown role – I can still come off – I just need to do it at the right time.

"I think I've been able to do well in that and have that balance. The beauty of being on the No.1 guy is they're going to kick the ball to him. You've physically done the work and you're ready, so it's about how smart you are. Can you slip him? Can you nudge him under the ball? Can you play in front and have the confidence to beat him? I think that's the beauty of it.

"My strength is that I'm physically big and strong, so if they're going to kick it my way then it's about adjusting and getting my footwork right. If I can play in front, then I play in front. If I'm playing behind, I can do that as well. When I was younger, I was just happy to roll off. But, now that I think about it, sometimes taking the No.1 forward is not a bad thing. At least they're going to kick it to him."

Riley Thilthorpe and Aliir Aliir in action during Adelaide's clash with Port Adelaide in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Opposition sides have kicked the ball Aliir's way to their own peril this season. Through eight weeks, he ranks No.2 in the League for marks (10 per game), contested marks (2.4 per game), intercept marks (4.1 per game) and intercept possessions (9.1 per game).

Only St Kilda captain Cal Wilkie betters him for marks, intercept marks and intercept possessions, while only Fremantle spearhead Josh Treacy is ahead of him for contested marks. In each of those categories, along with disposals (17.3 per game), he's averaging career highs, improving even on his 2021 All-Australian numbers.

Aliir's form has given a youthful, inexperienced and developing Port Adelaide side a solid foundation down back from which to build upon, something that's been reflected in the team's much-improved last month. In that period, the Power have come within a kick of upsetting Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, thrashed Geelong, then fell just short of arch rival Adelaide in last week's Showdown.

"I feel like I've started the season very well," Aliir said.

"My role changes every week. There are times where I have to take the No.1 key forward and sometimes I might have to play on the No.2 guy. Whatever 'Carry' really wants, I'm happy to do that. I just feel like I'm playing well, playing with a big presence, and it's good to be able to start the season well. I just want to be able to get more wins on the board.

"It was probably just doing a full pre-season. I've been in the League for 13 or so years now and most off-seasons I've had to have a knee clean-out, shoulders, everything. But the last year I've been able to do every single session of the pre-season.

"'Carry' coming in has given me confidence and I'm obviously part of the leadership group this year. He really wanted me to drive that backline and I've been able to voice my opinions more. It's just allowed me to clear my head and get outside myself. I guess that's the reason why I've been able to start the season so well."

Aliir's role as a leader was formalised within Carr's first few months in the job, with the defender joining Mitch Georgiades, Jack Lukosius and Miles Bergman in taking on additional responsibilities to support a three-person Port Adelaide leadership group led by captain Connor Rozee and vice-captains Zak Butters and Willem Drew.

But it's also been reflected in more tangible on-field ways. Aliir's spike in form has coincided with the veteran having to stand tall amid a key defensive group that has been decimated by injuries to Esava Ratugolea and promising youngster Harrison Ramm, as well as acclimatising to Todd Marshall's transition into a new role this season.

Aliir Aliir is all smiles during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at Alberton Oval on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

For someone in the twilight years of their career, shouldering such a burden could've gone one of two ways. Fortunately for Aliir, Carr and Port Adelaide, even into his 13th season in the AFL system, he was always confident he could return to this level of football.

"100 per cent I was," Aliir said.

"A lot of people say that as soon as you turn 30, you're slow, you're this and that. But I've always had that self-belief that I could get back to my best. I just needed to obviously get fitter. But I know whenever I tick off every session, it'll help me long-term.

"I think at the start we had about five key defenders. It was good, I was so happy thinking I was going to get a few rotations. But then a few boys went down with injuries, which is part of the game, so it's changed a little bit.

"I'm a very chilled, quiet guy and very relaxed, but this year I've been able to voice my opinion more, particularly in reviews and in meetings. I hope the boys can see that and they've been able to take a little bit from that."

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Aliir's journey in the AFL system is one of two parts. While he might have played his best football during his six seasons at Port Adelaide – his 2021 All-Australian campaign came the season he arrived at Alberton – he credits the seven years he spent maturing at Sydney for that subsequent rise.

"I was there for seven years and I was falling out of the side and wasn't sure how my footy was going," Aliir said of his time at the Swans.

"You get the call to come to Adelaide, which is a city I'd never really been to. I'd only played here three or four times before that, and a lot of those were fly-in and fly-out games. I didn't know much about the city.

"But I'm so glad I've been able to make that move. I've been able to play some of my best football here. All my years have been consistent, bar one. I think 2022 was probably the year where I was below my expectations.

"Obviously, the Swans had a lot of great leaders there. What I took out of that is how ruthless they are with their training. When I got in the League, you rely on your talent. You don't really know what hard work is as a young kid. But there were guys telling me pretty much straightaway. It would get to a point where you're like, 'Geez, am I going to get anywhere here or do I need to pull my finger out and start working hard?'

Aliir Aliir marks in front of Cyril Rioli during Sydney's clash with Hawthorn in round 17, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm still so grateful for the Swans and what they were able to do. If I didn't go there, I wouldn't be on an AFL list. I'm still close with some of the guys over there. But making the move here has been the best decision I've ever made.

"I still see Kenny Hinkley, who was my first coach over here and the guy who got me over here. Now, obviously, we're going into a new era with Josh and I'm just trying to do my best to help him.

"There are not too many older guys here. It's myself, Darcy Byrne-Jones and Ollie Wines who are the only three guys over 30. It's a really, really young list and we're all trying to play our part to help the club get as many wins as we can. That's why you play footy."

Aliir Aliir and Ken Hinkley after Port Adelaide's clash with Richmond in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

This week, Port Adelaide's next task falls against the Western Bulldogs in a Friday night blockbuster at the Adelaide Oval. It's a game already jam-packed with finals ramifications, with both sides vying for a top-10 berth. While trying to be coy, and not necessarily confirming his direct opponent, the matchup for Aliir seems an obvious one.

"To be honest, it's most likely going to be Aaron Naughton," he laughed.

But, given Naughton is the Dogs' No.1 man in attack, that'll suit Aliir just fine.