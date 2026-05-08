Gold Coast vice-captain Sam Collins is sure Jarrod Witts will return after a shock omission

Sam Collins and Jarrod Witts during a Gold Coast training session, February 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SAM Collins says Jarrod Witts would be "hurting" after being dropped, but the Gold Coast vice-captain has no doubt the ruckman will be in the senior team again soon.

Witts was "managed" by the Suns for Sunday's win over Greater Western Sydney, and despite travelling to Darwin with his teammates, was left out of the team to face St Kilda on Saturday night.

Coach Damien Hardwick has opted to go with Ned Moyle as the main man for a second straight week.

Speaking on Friday morning ahead of his record-breaking 11th game at TIO Stadium, Collins said it would be a tough pill to swallow for Witts.

"He'd be hurting, there's no doubt about it," Collins said.

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"He's an AFL quality ruckman who's not getting a game at the moment.

"Being in the same age group and bracket as Wittsy, none of us are oblivious to how football works and what happens when you get older.

"I'll back him to fight for his spot back and when he gets back in the team, we know the type of ruckmen he is.

"He's one of the best in the game and he won't be losing that mantle anytime soon."

Witts has played 212 career games, the past 172 with Gold Coast after moving north from Collingwood.

The 33-year-old started the season well but was below his best as the Suns lost three matches in four weeks.

"I'll certainly speak to him as a mate about how he's going with it all, and I think that’s the important thing, that he's honest with me, I'm honest with him and Dimma's most importantly laid out his plan," Collins said.

"I have full confidence he'll be playing AFL soon and when he does, he won't look out of place because we know what type of player he is."