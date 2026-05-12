Carlton's day of change continues with Nick Austin stepping back from his role as the Blues' list manager

Carlton list manager Nick Austin during the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE DAY of change has continued at Carlton, with list manager Nick Austin stepping aside on Tuesday afternoon.

Austin's departure follows Michael Voss' resignation as senior coach and will ensure yet more wholesale change within the Blues' football department.

It leaves Carlton without both a list boss and a recruiting manager just weeks out from the upcoming mid-season draft, after Mick Agresta departed the club on the eve of the season.

Austin arrived at Ikon Park ahead of the 2020 season and oversaw trades for the likes of Adam Saad, Adam Cerra and Ben Ainsworth while putting the Blues in a position to land top three picks Jagga Smith and Harry Dean across recent seasons.

But it was the trade he brokered for Charlie Curnow to get to Sydney last year in exchange for three first-round picks and Will Hayward that was his most significant move during his tenure at Ikon Park.

More to come …