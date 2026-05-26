BRISBANE'S premiership credentials are already being questioned and the Lions are among the contenders facing a brutal run of fixtures through the bye period.
The Lions are 6-5 and face the second-hardest run in their four games from round 12 to 16, meeting three of the top five.
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It begins with a clash against ladder leader Fremantle and includes a QClash against Gold Coast and a meeting with Sydney, with an encounter against 17th-placed Richmond among them.
The only team with a tougher run through the byes is Gold Coast, which faces a brutal stretch of games after its bye this week.
The Suns have matches against Brisbane (eighth), Geelong (third), Hawthorn (fourth) and Fremantle (first) after their mid-season break.
The high-flying Cats and Dockers are also in the top five for hardest upcoming runs, as is St Kilda.
West Coast has a great run through the byes with matches against struggling Essendon, Port Adelaide and Carlton, and a clash with North Melbourne.
The Kangaroos also have a nice run, as does second-placed Sydney and the under-fire Bombers.
Fourth on the ladder, Hawthorn has faced the toughest run of fixtures so far, while the Cats – like the Hawks – have played eight of the current top 10 in their first 11 games.
Richmond and Port Adelaide have had the easiest fixtures, with the Kangaroos in third.
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.
R12: Bye
R13: v Geelong, Adelaide Oval
R14: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R15: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R16: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 7th (6-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.5 (ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8 (equal sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.3 (equal fourth hardest)
R12: v Fremantle, Gabba
R13: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R14: v Richmond, Ninja Stadium
R15: Bye
R16: v Sydney, Gabba
Current ladder position: 8th (6-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.6 (equal 10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.3 (second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12.8 (17th hardest)
R12: v Geelong, MCG
R13: v Essendon, MCG
R14: Bye
R15: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R16: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 15th (3-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.9 (sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.3 (14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9 (eighth hardest)
R12: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R13: v Melbourne, MCG
R14: Bye
R15: v Port Adelaide, MCG
R16: v Richmond, MCG
Current ladder position: 10th (5-1-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.8 (fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.5 (12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10 (equal 11th hardest)
R12: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R13: v Carlton, MCG
R14: v Melbourne, MCG
R15: Bye
R16: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 18th (1-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9 (seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.5 (equal 15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.8 (seventh hardest)
R12: v Brisbane, Gabba
R13: v North Melbourne, Hands Oval
R14: Bye
R15: v Geelong, Optus Stadium
R16: v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (10-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.5 (equal 14th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.3 (fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 11 (15th hardest)
R12: v Carlton, MCG
R13: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R14: v Gold Coast, GMHBA Stadium
R15: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R16: Bye
Current ladder position: 3rd (8-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.1 (second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7 (fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)
R12: Bye
R13: v Brisbane, People First Stadium
R14: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R15: v Hawthorn, People First Stadium
R16: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 5th (7-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.5 (equal 14th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 4 (hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.3 (equal 13th hardest)
R12: v Melbourne, TIO Traeger Park
R13: Bye
R14: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R15: v Carlton, Engie Stadium
R16: v Hawthorn, MCG
Current ladder position: 12th (5-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.3 (13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9 (10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 6 (hardest)
R12: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R13: v Western Bulldogs, MCG
R14: Bye
R15: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R16: v Greater Western Sydney, MCG
Current ladder position: 4th (7-1-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 7.9 (hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.3 (11th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 14 (18th hardest)
R12: v Greater Western Sydney, TIO Traeger Park
R13: v Collingwood, MCG
R14: v Essendon, MCG
R15: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R16: Bye
Current ladder position: 6th (7-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.6 (equal 10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.8 (13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)
R12: Bye
R13: v Fremantle, Hands Oval
R14: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R15: v Richmond, MCG
R16: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 13th (5-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.6 (16th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (17th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.3 (equal 13th hardest)
R12: Bye
R13: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R14: v Sydney, Adelaide Oval
R15: v Collingwood, MCG
R16: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 14th (3-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.7 (equal 17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.8 (ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.3 (equal fourth hardest)
R12: v Sydney, SCG
R13: Bye
R14: v Brisbane, Ninja Stadium
R15: v North Melbourne, MCG
R16: v Collingwood, MCG
Current ladder position: 17th (2-9)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.7 (equal 17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.3 (eighth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.5 (sixth hardest)
R12: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
R13: v Sydney, SCG
R14: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R15: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R16: Bye
Current ladder position: 11th (5-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.1 (12th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.8 (third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12 (16th hardest)
R12: v Richmond, SCG
R13: v St Kilda, SCG
R14: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R15: Bye
R16: v Brisbane, Gabba
Current ladder position: 2nd (9-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.2 (eighth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.5 (equal 15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 7.3 (third hardest)
R12: v Essendon, Optus Stadium
R13: v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium
R14: v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
R15: Bye
R16: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 16th (3-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.5 (fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 15 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 0
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 6.3 (second hardest)
R12: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium
R13: v Hawthorn, MCG
R14: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
R15: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R16: Bye
Current ladder position: 9th (6-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.2 (third hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8 (equal sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10 (equal 11th hardest)