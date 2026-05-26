Check out your club's run of fixtures across the next five weeks

Lachie Neale is tackled during Brisbane's clash against Sydney in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE'S premiership credentials are already being questioned and the Lions are among the contenders facing a brutal run of fixtures through the bye period.

The Lions are 6-5 and face the second-hardest run in their four games from round 12 to 16, meeting three of the top five.

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It begins with a clash against ladder leader Fremantle and includes a QClash against Gold Coast and a meeting with Sydney, with an encounter against 17th-placed Richmond among them.

The only team with a tougher run through the byes is Gold Coast, which faces a brutal stretch of games after its bye this week.

The Suns have matches against Brisbane (eighth), Geelong (third), Hawthorn (fourth) and Fremantle (first) after their mid-season break.

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The high-flying Cats and Dockers are also in the top five for hardest upcoming runs, as is St Kilda.

West Coast has a great run through the byes with matches against struggling Essendon, Port Adelaide and Carlton, and a clash with North Melbourne.

The Kangaroos also have a nice run, as does second-placed Sydney and the under-fire Bombers.

Ben McKay looks dejected after Essendon's loss to Richmond in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Fourth on the ladder, Hawthorn has faced the toughest run of fixtures so far, while the Cats – like the Hawks – have played eight of the current top 10 in their first 11 games.

Richmond and Port Adelaide have had the easiest fixtures, with the Kangaroos in third.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

R12: Bye

R13: v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

R14: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R15: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R16: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 7th (6-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.5 (ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8 (equal sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.3 (equal fourth hardest)

Jake Soligo , Brayden Cook and Josh Rachele walk off the ground after Adelaide's win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Fremantle, Gabba

R13: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R14: v Richmond, Ninja Stadium

R15: Bye

R16: v Sydney, Gabba

Current ladder position: 8th (6-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.6 (equal 10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.3 (second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12.8 (17th hardest)

Hugh McCluggage and Will Ashcroft during the Semi-Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Geelong, MCG

R13: v Essendon, MCG

R14: Bye

R15: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R16: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 15th (3-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.9 (sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.3 (14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9 (eighth hardest)

Patrick Cripps runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R13: v Melbourne, MCG

R14: Bye

R15: v Port Adelaide, MCG

R16: v Richmond, MCG

Current ladder position: 10th (5-1-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.8 (fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.5 (12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10 (equal 11th hardest)

Nick Daicos and Tom Brown during the round 20 match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG, July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R13: v Carlton, MCG

R14: v Melbourne, MCG

R15: Bye

R16: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 18th (1-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9 (seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.5 (equal 15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.8 (seventh hardest)

Darcy Parish during the R11 match between Richmond and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Brisbane, Gabba

R13: v North Melbourne, Hands Oval

R14: Bye

R15: v Geelong, Optus Stadium

R16: v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 1st (10-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.5 (equal 14th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7.3 (fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 11 (15th hardest)

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Fremantle and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Carlton, MCG

R13: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R14: v Gold Coast, GMHBA Stadium

R15: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R16: Bye

Current ladder position: 3rd (8-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.1 (second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 7 (fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)

Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: Bye

R13: v Brisbane, People First Stadium

R14: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R15: v Hawthorn, People First Stadium

R16: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 5th (7-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.5 (equal 14th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 4 (hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.3 (equal 13th hardest)

Christian Petracca in action during Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Melbourne, TIO Traeger Park

R13: Bye

R14: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R15: v Carlton, Engie Stadium

R16: v Hawthorn, MCG

Current ladder position: 12th (5-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.3 (13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9 (10th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 6 (hardest)

Clayton Oliver celebrates a goal during GWS' win over Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R13: v Western Bulldogs, MCG

R14: Bye

R15: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R16: v Greater Western Sydney, MCG

Current ladder position: 4th (7-1-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 7.9 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.3 (11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 14 (18th hardest)

Jai Newcombe kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Greater Western Sydney, TIO Traeger Park

R13: v Collingwood, MCG

R14: v Essendon, MCG

R15: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R16: Bye

Current ladder position: 6th (7-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.6 (equal 10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.8 (13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)

Max Gawn celebrates a win over Brisbane during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: Bye

R13: v Fremantle, Hands Oval

R14: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R15: v Richmond, MCG

R16: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 13th (5-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.6 (16th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (17th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.3 (equal 13th hardest)

Harry Sheezel and Sam Berry in action during North Melbourne's clash against Kuwarna in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: Bye

R13: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R14: v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

R15: v Collingwood, MCG

R16: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 14th (3-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.7 (equal 17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.8 (ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.3 (equal fourth hardest)

Zak Butters during Yartapuulti's game against Gold Coast in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Sydney, SCG

R13: Bye

R14: v Brisbane, Ninja Stadium

R15: v North Melbourne, MCG

R16: v Collingwood, MCG

Current ladder position: 17th (2-9)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.7 (equal 17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.3 (eighth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.5 (sixth hardest)

Tim Taranto in action during the match between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

R13: v Sydney, SCG

R14: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R15: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R16: Bye

Current ladder position: 11th (5-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.1 (12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.8 (third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 12 (16th hardest)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Richmond, SCG

R13: v St Kilda, SCG

R14: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R15: Bye

R16: v Brisbane, Gabba

Current ladder position: 2nd (9-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.2 (eighth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.5 (equal 15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 7.3 (third hardest)

Chad Warner celebrates a goal for Sydney against North Melbourne in R9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Essendon, Optus Stadium

R13: v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

R14: v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium

R15: Bye

R16: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 16th (3-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.5 (fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 15 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 0

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 6.3 (second hardest)

Harley Reid in action during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

R13: v Hawthorn, MCG

R14: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R15: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R16: Bye

Current ladder position: 9th (6-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.2 (third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8 (equal sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10 (equal 11th hardest)