Welcome back to 'The 25', where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Bailey Smith, Shai Bolton and Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

WELCOME back to The 25.

AFL.com.au's rolling list of the top players in the AFL is back, where we rank the best of the best every month throughout the year.

The criteria is simple – if every player in the competition was fully fit and lined up against a wall right now, who would you pick first?

Our panel of journalists and experts have come up with the list of 25 after the first 11 rounds of the season, with four new entries this month compared to the most recent list, and Chad Warner, Errol Gulden, Sam Darcy and Riley Thilthorpe dropping out.

Read on for the third edition of The 25 for 2026, where some familiar names dominate the top rungs of the list.

Grundy is a new - and deserved - addition to this month's The 25. The veteran ruck has rediscovered the elite form that once made him one of the competition's premier big men. He leads the competition for hitouts, averaging 35.8 a game, while also topping the competition for hitouts to advantage with 12.6. Grundy's leadership, consistency and dominance around stoppages have been crucial in Sydney's resurgence back up the ladder this season, and he is firmly back in All-Australian contention if he can maintain this level of form.

Brodie Grundy and Dan McStay grapple in the ruck during round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks' ball magnet is one of four new additions to The 25 this month, continuing the 24-year-old's rapid rise since being selected with pick No.2 in the 2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Newcombe has quickly established himself as one of the competition's premier midfielders and, in his first season as Hawks co-captain, is producing career-best numbers across the board, averaging 25.5 disposals, 7.6 clearances and 4.1 tackles per game. Newcombe has become a driving force behind Hawthorn's strong start to the year and fully deserves his place among the competition's elite.

Jai Newcombe kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Rowell has struggled somewhat to regain his Brownlow Medal-winning form after an injury-interrupted start to his 2026 campaign, with that dip reflected in his slide down the rankings. He has played just six of the first 11 games, with his best outing coming in Saturday's after-the-siren loss to North Melbourne where he collected 31 disposals, 14 clearances, seven tackles and a goal to be his side's best player. Despite being below his bullocking best, he's still averaging 25.3 disposals, seven clearances and 6.2 tackles this season.

Matt Rowell during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on May 5, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Reid is another new addition to The 25 this month, with the reigning Telstra AFL Rising Star winner quickly becoming one of the competition's most damaging players. Primarily a forward in his debut season, he has seamlessly rotated between attack and midfield in 2026 and his elite skill, composure and knack for finding space have pushed him firmly into All-Australian contention. He was best on ground in the Dockers' win over St Kilda in round 11, playing a key role in the decisive six-goal final-quarter surge, finishing the term with seven score involvements, 13 disposals and a goal in a match-defining burst.

Murphy Reid in action during Walyalup's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

McCluggage is one of several Lions down on form this season, but his long-term consistency keeps him inside The 25 - just - despite an eight-place slide. Since returning from a calf injury in round five, he has struggled to recapture his 2025 level when he ranked as the League's third-best player in Champion Data ratings, compared to 277th this year. Just a year after earning his first All-Australian blazer and playing a key role in Brisbane's back-to-back success, the 28-year-old will be out of the list next month unless his form turns soon.

Hugh McCluggage and Will Ashcroft ahead of Brisbane's game against Gold Coast in R20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The former Tiger has helped Fremantle to a brilliant 10-1 start to the season as he finds arguably career-best form in the midfield. Bolton is averaging career-highs for disposals (24.4) and clearances (4.4) while still hitting the scoreboard for the Dockers, kicking 13 goals in 11 games. His dynamism around stoppage has added another element to the Fremantle midfield and, in current form, he is one of the competition's must-watch players.

Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows captain is beginning to find form and will play a crucial role for Adelaide in the second half of the year. After the heartbreaking loss of his brother, Dawson is reminding the competition of what he is capable of once again. His recent performances for the Crows have included 29 disposals, 12 marks and a goal against Richmond, 24 and a major against North Melbourne and 28 and one, plus nine tackles, in the narrow loss to Hawthorn.

Jordan Dawson leads his team out onto the field ahead of the match between Richmond and Adelaide at the MCG in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Even at the age of 33, the two-time Brownlow Medal winner has hit some fine form despite uncertainty over his future. An unrestricted free agent at season's end, Neale is averaging 30.7 disposals (his highest since 2019) and 7.4 clearances for Brisbane. The brilliant midfielder's clean hands remain a highlight and he leads the League for centre clearances in 2026. The Lions may be down on form, but their champion midfielder certainly is not.

Lachie Neale celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Petracca has continued his career resurgence since moving north, playing a key role for the Suns either side of a hamstring injury. The former Demon is averaging 26.3 disposals, 6.4 clearances and he's kicked 15 goals from nine games, with his off-season work on his kicking clearly paying dividends. Petracca has well and truly earned his place in The 25 among the League's elite and will be a major factor in Gold Coast's premiership push.

Christian Petracca in action during the match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Big Cohuna continues to stake his claims as one of the League's best key forwards with an impressive season that keeps getting better. Treacy has kicked multiple goals for the past five rounds and has 2.3 a game for the season so far, his best average yet and all while sharing a forward line with Jye Amiss and Patrick Voss, who are also flying high. Treacy also has career-highs in disposals (13.8) and marks (7.2). However, what will put the biggest smile on Justin Longmuir's face is his best attacking weapon's willingness to charge into defence and throw his body into contests when needed.

Josh Treacy celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Essendon and Walyalup (Fremantle) at the MCG in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Like his side, Andrews has not been at his best in recent weeks, averaging 10 disposals and five marks across the past three rounds, which produced two losses and a scare against Carlton. The defensive rock has fallen to 17th in the League for intercept marks, a statistic he finished No.1 in the AFL for the past two years, and top two in four of the past five seasons. Andrews isn't the only Lion struggling, but Chris Fagan will no doubt turn to the co-captain to set an example, and it's hard to see him not turning his results around.

Harris Andrews marks the ball under pressure from Kyle Langford during the match between Essendon and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns skipper's numbers are still high, passing 30 disposals in each of the past three rounds, but Anderson has slid down The 25's ratings as his on-field influence has waned slightly. Damien Hardwick will be riding his captain to lift his side over the next few rounds as Gold Coast tries to break its traditional post-Darwin slump, and it will be interesting to see where Anderson sits in another month's time.

Noah Anderson in action during the match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Serong has plateaued a touch after a brilliant start to the year with a rare injury lay-off stalling his momentum, but his best was on show in the thrilling win over Hawthorn in round nine, when he collected 28 disposals, five tackles and eight clearances. Shai Bolton's uptick in output and Luke Jackson's continued development at ground level means the Dockers don't need as much from Serong, but his best still ranks among the top handful of mids in the comp.

Caleb Serong is happy after Fremantle's win over Hawthorn at Optus Stadium in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Holmes is averaging a career-high 29 disposals per game as he continues his ascent to the game's absolute elite. Always a strong outside runner, the 23-year-old is gradually adding more inside grunt to his arsenal, as evidenced by his eight clearances in the hard-fought win over Sydney in round 11. Still just 23, Holmes is set to be a near-permanent fixture in this list given his trajectory over the past two years. Without really anyone noticing, he's jumped to equal third spot in the coaches' votes and looks to be getting better.

Max Holmes celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Having maintained everything that was good about his outstanding 2025 season and added improved kicking (up 3.3 per cent) and disposal efficiency (up 3 per cent), Smith is a huge part of the Cats' seemingly inevitable charge to another top-four finish. He is averaging a career-high 32.3 disposals and 5.8 clearances, as well as a goal every two games, to be one of Chris Scott's most potent weapons. His 34-disposal, two-goal, seven-clearance outing against Brisbane in round 10 was testament to his value.

Bailey Smith during the round 11 match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, on May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

How high can The Wizard go? After surging 10 places in The 25 last month, he's climbed another five spots this month on the back of a standout run of form. He's kicked 12 goals across the his past five games, taking his season tally to 28, while also averaging 13.7 disposals. The Hawks' young livewire continues to strengthen his case as one of the game's most watchable players, all while elevating his game with midfield class and speed to add to his already-proven ability in front of the sticks.

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dees skipper on this list feels almost inevitable at this point, with Gawn just continuing to defy time. Now 34, there's others coming for his mantle but at this stage Gawn is still the League's premier ruck and remains on track for a record-breaking ninth All-Australian blazer after a dominant opening half of the season. Even with coach Steven King managing his workload and pushing him forward more often, Gawn's influence hasn't dipped. He's averaging 31 hitouts, four marks and 6.1 clearances per game, while also chiming in with eight goals to underline his versatility. He slips one spot in The 25 this month, but it would take a major shift to see Gawn fall outside the top 15 or 20 of the competition's elite.

Max Gawn greets fans following the match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The $2 million Saint has missed the past three rounds yet still sits high on this list due to an outstanding body of work throughout the past 18 months. Wanganeen-Milera has been a targeted man since signing his massive new contract but, the first couple rounds aside, he has lifted to shrug off the attention and keep being his side's leading light. Ross Lyon will need Nasiah back ASAP if finals are to stay in St Kilda's sights.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Footy's ultimate unicorn, Jackson is equally as influential whether playing as a ruck, midfielder or forward for Fremantle. He has been near-on unstoppable to start to the year, averaging 19.4 disposals, 5.1 clearances and 25.9 hitouts to play a huge role in the ladder-leading Dockers' 10-1 start to the year. His versatility across all three roles will remain a major asset for Fremantle as the season unfolds, and while he still has some ground to cover to overtake eight-time All-Australian and premiership teammate Max Gawn as the game's premier ruck, he is rapidly closing the gap.

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong’s forward line is becoming a many-headed beast this year, but Cameron is still the heart that keeps it so dangerous. Sitting second in the Coleman race, the 33-year-old is averaging more marks (7.6) and disposals (16.5) than at any time in his storied career, and is setting up opportunities for those around him. Cameron, just like his Cats, doesn't look like slowing down any time soon.

Jeremy Cameron warms up ahead of the match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

It's all been upwards for Kozzy since signing a deal last year to stay at Melbourne until the end of 2034. While still a danger near goal, Pickett is now a fully-fledged midfielder using his creativity, pace and instinctive skills to cut through the opposition and set up as many scores as he finishes. His disposal average (22.4) has gone up as expected, but more impressively his tackling has also lifted and sits at a career-high 5.3 a game. The Demons' exciting season so far has plenty to thank Pickett for, and he will stay their most dangerous player for years to come.

Kysaiah Pickett greets fans following the match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

An uncertain contract future makes this a big year for Zak Butters off the field, and the Port Adelaide star is having a big season on-field to match. While Port has dropped its past four games, it hasn't been through any fault of their superstar. Butters is the driving force at the Power, averaging more than 30 disposals a game for the first time in his career, and comfortably holding his position at fourth in The 25. Josh Carr will be hoping to hold onto him at Alberton.

Zak Butters in action during the match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney's strong start to the year has been on the back of a lot of improvement from its big names, but Heeney has never been anything below sensational. The superstar's season to this point has him averaging career-highs in disposals (26.1) and tackles (5.2) while still kicking 1.7 goals per game, leading from the front through May as the Swans have maintained their hold on a top-two spot.

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A beaten-up Bont is still one of the best in the competition, with the Bulldogs skipper still having a huge influence on games despite playing through injury for most of the season. Bontempelli was immense in Sunday's crucial win over the Demons, dragging the Dogs across the line with his 29 disposals, six clearances, two goals and 10 score involvements. Despite nursing knee and heel issues, he is averaging 27.5 disposals and 4.9 clearances a game this year, but most critically, he's kicked 16 goals from his 11 games so far. You can't keep a good Dog down.

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Narrm in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Daicos continues to prove he's the ultimate game-breaker, capable of deciding matches off his own boot, which is exactly why he still holds the No.1 mantle. Saturday's clash against the Eagles was yet another masterclass. Daicos finished with 34 disposals, three goals - including the match-winner - seven clearances and 14 score involvements in a dominant display. Daicos is averaging 34.7 disposals and five clearances per game in 2026, and with him in the side, the Magpies can never be ruled out.