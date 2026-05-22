Isiah Dudley celebrates a goal for Walyalup against Euro-Yroke in R11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A FOURTH-quarter blitz has handed Walyalup a club record 10th win in a row and consigned Euro-Yroke to another frustrating loss this season.

The Saints hit the front early in the fourth quarter but were overrun by the Dockers from then on as the home side won by 30 points, 16.8 (104) to 11.8 (74).

DOCKERS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

The opening two quarters followed the same pattern, with the Saints getting the early jump to lead by two goals before the Dockers fought back to bring the game level by the change.

The home side led by as much as 11 points deep in the third term, but the Saints responded with a goal either side of three-quarter time to re-take the lead.

But the Dockers slammed on the next six goals of the game to secure a club record for consecutive wins and continue their golden run to start the season.

More to come

WALYALUP 3.1 7.2 10.5 16.8 (104)

EURO-YROKE 4.1 7.3 9.5 11.8 (74)

GOALS

Walyalup: Amiss 4, Voss 3, Treacy 2, Dudley 2, Bolton, Frederick, Reid, Erasmus, Switkowski

Euro-Yroke: Wood 2, Hill 2, Henry 2, Phillipou 2, Hall 2, Wilson