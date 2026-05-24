A 14-goal third-quarter has set Greater Western Sydney up for a shellacking of Brisbane

Brent Daniels celebrates a goal during round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A FOURTEEN-GOAL third term has set the foundation for Greater Western Sydney's 78-point demolition of Brisbane at Engie Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The goals kept coming after half time as the Giants broke the game open, refusing to let up as the contest continued to finish 26.10 (166) to 13.10 (88).

GIANTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Jake Stringer and Toby Greene finished with five goals each, while Clayton Oliver was everywhere for the Giants with 37 disposals.

More to come