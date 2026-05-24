Matt Carroll kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has been dealt a cruel blow with youngster Matt Carroll ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Carroll suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Blues' win over Yartapuulti on Saturday night.

He has been placed on the club's inactive list ahead of Tuesday's Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

"Matt had been in excellent form this season and was coming off a strong performance the week prior, so clearly this is a disappointing setback for him," Carlton general manager of football Chris Davies said.

"While we're all disappointed for Matt, we know how resilient he is, which will serve him well throughout his recovery.

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"Our priority will be supporting Matt, with the club and its medical team guiding him through every stage of his rehabilitation."

Carroll, 20, was averaging 14 disposals and 4.3 marks this season as he started to make his mark at the Blues.