Finn Callaghan is chased by Lachie Neale during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THERE are two matches with potential finals implications on Sunday, as GWS hosts Brisbane before the Western Bulldogs take on Narrm.

GWS (4-6) had been given an out and allowed to tread water while waiting for key players to return from injury but now finds its season hanging by a thread after a shock defeat to Waalitj Marawar.

GIANTS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

The Giants failed to make the most of their early dominance before being overpowered and overrun and now have little margin for error as they face the Lions then the in-form Demons before a bye.

Brisbane (6-4) has credits in the bank from timing its run towards finals to near-perfection in recent seasons but will need to get moving soon if it is to stay in touch with the pacesetters.

The Lions added a loss to the Cats to earlier defeats to the Swans and Demons, as they are yet to beat a side currently sitting above them this year while their midfield is increasingly looking out of sorts.

The Giants have made three changes with Callum Brown, Conor Stone and Jack Buckley coming in for Harrison Oliver, James Leake and Ryan Angwin.

The Lions have lost Ryan Lester to injury and dropped Cody Curtin, with Ty Gallop and Will McLachlan included.

Learn More 01:24

The Western Bulldogs (5-5) have seen a season that started with four consecutive victories quickly collapse over the past month with problems exposed in both defence and attack.

The Dogs have been challenged by an injury crisis but hit a new low with a defeat to the emotion-charged Blues and must now turn their form around against the red-hot Demons before facing the Pies, Hawks and Crows.

BULLDOGS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

Narrm (7-3) continued its rapid rebound when adding the highly-fancied Hawthorn to the list of finals contenders it has knocked off along with Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The Demons are making the most of playing with newfound freedom and flair as they challenge top sides but after their blemish against the Bombers will be wary of another slip-up against a Dogs outfit with their back to the wall.

The Bulldogs have made five changes as Adam Treloar, Lachie Jaques, Jordan Croft, James O'Donnell and Luke Cleary come in for Louis Emmett, Oskar Baker, Sam Davidson, Bailey Williams and Jedd Busslinger.

Latrelle Pickett has been rested by the Demons, who have regained Caleb Windsor.