Nick Daicos has joined Darcy Moore and Jamie Elliott in getting scans after Saturday afternoon's game

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos has joined the list of the Magpies' injury concerns following Saturday afternoon's win over Waalitj Marawar.

Daicos was sent for scans on his foot on Sunday morning, joining Darcy Moore (hamstring), Jamie Elliott (knee) and Will Hayes (dislocated shoulder) in assessing the damage from the game.

"I just had, I think, my foot stomped on," Daicos told the Seven Network.

"So just making sure there's nothing wrong with it, but it feels good so [it's] just precautionary."

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A day of celebration for Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking game had ended with Jamie Elliott being carted off the ground in the dying minutes after suffering a suspected serious knee injury.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said the club was optimistic Elliott had avoided the worst-case scenario of a torn ACL, but couldn't rule out the season-ending injury on Saturday night.

"It's a little bit tender now," Elliott said of his knee on Sunday morning.

"Pain relief wore off pretty quick last night, I think pain's a good thing so we'll see what the scans say."

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Captain Moore sat out the second half after injuring his hamstring in his first game back from concussion. Out of the four games he's played this season, it was the third time he'd failed to finish the match.

"A bit sore this morning," Moore said.

"It's definitely frustrating, you put a lot of work in and you probably put in three times as much work in when you're injured than when you're healthy so it's been a lot of work but there's still a lot of season to go so I'm still feeling positive.

"Don't know the full picture though until we get a scan."