Scans have revealed the extent of Jamie Elliott's knee injury

Jamie Elliott leaves the field on a stretcher during round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD veteran Jamie Elliott faces another long stint on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday's win over Waalitj Marawar at the MCG.

Elliott was taken off the ground in the dying minutes on the medi-cart after his knee buckled when he landed awkwardly after taking a mark inside 50.

A scan on Sunday morning confirmed the season-ending injury, as well as revealing bone bruising in his knee.

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Elliott turns 34 in August and is contracted for 2027 after re-signing for two more years late last year.

"We are all incredibly disappointed for Jamie," Pies footy boss Charlie Gardiner said.

"Jamie has endured a number of significant injury setbacks across his career and for him to face this latest setback is unfortunate for him and his family and for us as a club. He's a much loved and respected leader at our club and we're all feeling for him.

"We will miss his on-field presence this year but he will no doubt continue to play an important role across the club during his recovery."

Collingwood captain Darcy Moore will also miss at least the next month after straining his hamstring again.

A scan revealed a moderate-grade hamstring strain, which typically requires 4-6 weeks to recover from.

Moore had only just return from concussion protocols, but has battled soft tissue issues in 2026, missing four weeks with a hamstring strain, following two calf strains in the pre-season.

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Second-year forward Will Hayes dislocated his shoulder and is facing the prospect of missing the second half of the season.

The West Australian will consult with specialists this week to determine if surgery is required.

Collingwood faces the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium.