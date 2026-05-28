IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Have the Giants turned the corner or was their win against Brisbane another "false dawn"
- A huge test looms for down-on-form Brisbane against the ladder-leading Dockers
- Murphy Reid continues to excite, and what role will Patrick Voss play?
- The mid-season report cards are in for the Power and the Crows
- The surprising midfield quartet that's ranked No.1 in the competition
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