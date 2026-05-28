Dayne Zorko is seen at Brisbane training on May 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has copped another huge injury blow, with coach Chris Fagan confirming veteran Dayne Zorko could miss a further six weeks with a quad injury.

Zorko has missed the past two matches and was expected to be unavailable for another two before scans on Wednesday delivered even worse news.

"He felt sore again in training last week and scans have revealed he's got more damage there than previously," Fagan said on Thursday morning.

"He could be out for up to six weeks."

The former captain has been integral to Brisbane's back-to-back premierships with his quick decision making and incisive kicking from half-back.

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Zorko has rarely missed matches over his glittering 311-game career since debuting in 2012, but the Lions will have to learn to live without him for a while longer.

"It's a concern," Fagan said of the injury.

"But he is 37 years of age, so maybe that's got something to do with it.

"It's just one of those things in the rehab process. All rehab processes don't go perfectly, unfortunately.

"He was looking good and then in the last training session last week he felt it again and we re-scanned it, and it's not great news."

The Lions are already missing first-choice players Eric Hipwood (knee), Jack Payne (knee), Oscar Allen (foot), Ryan Lester (calf) and Lincoln McCarthy (hamstring).

Oscar Allen during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena, May 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jarrod Berry (calf) and Noah Answerth (concussion) are expected to be available for selection to face ladder leader Fremantle at the Gabba on Saturday.

Fagan said the message this week had been simple following a last-start belting from Greater Western Sydney.

"If you don't play with effort consistently, you're vulnerable," he said.

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"It's been the case for us in quite a few games, and patches in games. It's something we're chasing and trying to become more consistent with.

"This week is not so much concerning yourself with all the weapons the other team bring. We've got to bring our own weapons.

"We've got to get back to playing our good footy and when we're playing our good footy we're going well at the contest and we're defending exceptionally well.

"That's the main focus."