Which combinations have been the best at centre clearances in 2026? The results will surprise you

Elliot Yeo and Harley Reid celebrate a goal during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BALL-UP to restart play in the centre square has become integral in 2026 and you might be surprised which team has the best exponents.

With the ball now being thrown up, rather than bounced, and the existing 6-6-6 rules giving teams plenty of space to work in, the influence from centre square dominance has been heightened.

Last year's teams scored an average of 11.4 points each game from the centre bounce – this year that's up to 15.6 a game.

So, which combinations win the most centre clearances, who has the best differential compared to opponents, and who scores the most efficiently?

The answer – of course – comes from 16th-placed West Coast.

Bullocking Bailey Williams, Harley Reid, Elliot Yeo and Tim Kelly not only have the most centre clearances of any quartet (35), they also have the best differential of any quartet (+18).

Harley Reid during the round 10 match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, on May 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The dominance remains in the west for second place, with Fremantle’s Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong, Andrew Braysshaw and Shai Bolton a less-surprising second for total (34) and North Melbourne's emerging Tristan Xerri, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Harry Sheezel and Finn O'Sullivan (32) in third.

Although Brisbane's midfield has been under scrutiny for its inconsistent form, the starting quartet of Sam Draper, Lachie Neale, Will Ashcroft and Josh Dunkley is having no trouble winning the ball, placed second behind the Eagles for differential.

And in a positive sign for Luke Beveridge and the Western Bulldogs when they get midfield continuity, Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Ed Richards and Matt Kennedy have the third best differential.

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Narrm in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

So, those combinations give you field position from the centre, but which teams score the most efficiently from that source?

Like the above statistics, this might come as a surprise, but Hawthorn's unheralded mix of Ned Reeves, Jai Newcombe, Conor Nash and Josh Ward are responsible for a centre clearance that leads directly to scores on 27.6 per cent of their centre attendance – the highest rate in the League.

Carlton's first choice quartet is also exceptional.

Marc Pittonet, Patrick Cripps, George Hewett and Sam Walsh are second (26.3 per cent) in the highest scoring rates and first in scoring rate differential, with a whopping 15.8 per cent advantage over their opponents.

How does your team – or does it at all – fit into this metric?

Top 10 centre clearance combinations Centre clearances B.Williams, E.Yeo, T.Kelly, H.Reid 35 L.Jackson, S.Bolton, A.Brayshaw, C.Serong 34 T.Xerri, L.Davies-Uniacke, H.Sheezel, F.O'Sullivan 32 S.Draper, L.Neale, J.Dunkley, W.Ashcroft 28 T.English, M.Bontempelli, M.Kennedy, E.Richards 27 M.Gawn, J.Steele, K.Pickett, C.Windsor 27 B.Grundy, I.Heeney, J.McInerney, Ch.Warner 27 M.Gawn, J.Steele, T.Sparrow, K.Pickett 24 J.Witts, C.Petracca, N.Anderson, M.Rowell 23 T.De Koning, S.Flanders, N.Wanganeen-Milera, H.Garcia 20