Which players were unlucky to miss out in our most recent addition of The 25?

Nick Blakey celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE MOST recent edition of The 25 featured four changes from the list's previous version, but a host of stars are knocking on the door.

On Wednesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.

While it's a familiar story at the very top of the rankings, Fremantle star Luke Jackson's fantastic start to the year has seen him continue to rise.

But 25 never seems like enough and some of the names that didn't make the cut will get people talking as much as those that did. So, who are the five unlucky players considered next in line?

Gun midfielders Ed Richards and Finn Callaghan are on the fringes, as are Sydney dasher Nick Blakey, St Kilda defender Cal Wilkie and Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston.

Chad Warner and Riley Thilthorpe dropped out this month, but could easily rise if they can recapture their best form.

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Take a look at the latest rankings below and be sure to return next month for the next edition of The 25.

1) Nick Daicos

2) Marcus Bontempelli

3) Isaac Heeney

4) Zak Butters

5) Kysaiah Pickett

6) Jeremy Cameron

7) Luke Jackson

8) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

9) Max Gawn

10) Nick Watson

11) Bailey Smith

12) Max Holmes

13) Caleb Serong

14) Noah Anderson

15) Harris Andrews

16) Josh Treacy

17) Christian Petracca

18) Lachie Neale

19) Jordan Dawson

20) Shai Bolton

21) Hugh McCluggage

22) Murphy Reid

23) Matt Rowell

24) Jai Newcombe

25) Brodie Grundy