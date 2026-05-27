THE MOST recent edition of The 25 featured four changes from the list's previous version, but a host of stars are knocking on the door.
On Wednesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.
While it's a familiar story at the very top of the rankings, Fremantle star Luke Jackson's fantastic start to the year has seen him continue to rise.
But 25 never seems like enough and some of the names that didn't make the cut will get people talking as much as those that did. So, who are the five unlucky players considered next in line?
Gun midfielders Ed Richards and Finn Callaghan are on the fringes, as are Sydney dasher Nick Blakey, St Kilda defender Cal Wilkie and Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston.
Chad Warner and Riley Thilthorpe dropped out this month, but could easily rise if they can recapture their best form.
Take a look at the latest rankings below and be sure to return next month for the next edition of The 25.
The 25, May 27
1) Nick Daicos
2) Marcus Bontempelli
3) Isaac Heeney
4) Zak Butters
5) Kysaiah Pickett
6) Jeremy Cameron
7) Luke Jackson
8) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
9) Max Gawn
10) Nick Watson
11) Bailey Smith
12) Max Holmes
13) Caleb Serong
14) Noah Anderson
15) Harris Andrews
16) Josh Treacy
17) Christian Petracca
18) Lachie Neale
19) Jordan Dawson
20) Shai Bolton
21) Hugh McCluggage
22) Murphy Reid
23) Matt Rowell
24) Jai Newcombe
25) Brodie Grundy