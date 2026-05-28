Paddy Carr at the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots. Picture: Instagram

RICHMOND has signed a 217cm basketballer as a category B rookie after a stack of club interest in the talented athlete.

Patrick Carr, from Melbourne, has been signed by the Tigers and will join as a long-term ruck option for the club after crossing from basketball.

He is the tallest player to ever be on an AFL list in a history-making list call for the club.

The seven-foot talent from Victoria's north stopped playing football in his teens but has returned to the game after pursuing a basketball career in the US.

A number of other clubs were in the race for the dual-sport athlete but the Tigers landed him this week, as Richmond recruiting manager Rhy Gieschen worked closely with Carr to win the battle for him around the time of the mid-season rookie draft this week.

Paddy Carr at the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots. Picture: Instagram

Carr played football with Tigers tall Thomas Sims at Parade College but hasn't played since he was a teenager, instead pursuing his basketball career overseas.

But having returned to Melbourne he becomes the game's tallest ever player to be listed by a club, with former Tiger Mate Colina (213cm) never playing a game and the likes of Mason Cox, Aaron Sandilands and Ned Reeves all standing at 211cm.

Richmond has been looking for a long-term ruck option with Toby Nankervis coming towards the end of his career, with youngsters Samson Ryan and Oliver Hayes-Brown also in their ruck division.