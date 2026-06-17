Play AFL Tipping in 2026

GETTABLE co-host Riley Beveridge has cleared out to a three-point lead but can he maintain the rage for the second half of the season?

None of our tipsters are giving Geelong a chance in the top-four battle with Fremantle, though Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn appears to be a much closer affair.

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The Western Bulldogs are favoured slightly against St Kilda in the closing match of the round, while Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani have gone one-out as they look to push the envelope.

Check out the R15 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - nine points

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 90

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - 12 points

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 87

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - 18 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 87

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 19 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 86

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 22 points

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 86

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - 18 points

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 85

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 12 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 85

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - six points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 85

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - 23 points

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 84

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - 16 points

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 84

JOEL PETERSON

Fremantle - 26 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 83

GEMMA BASTIANI

Fremantle - 17 points

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 80

TOTALS

Fremantle 12-0 Geelong

Gold Coast 5-7 Hawthorn

Adelaide 12-0 Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Carlton

Collingwood 11-1 Port Adelaide

Richmond 1-11 North Melbourne

St Kilda 5-7 Western Bulldogs

Bye: Brisbane, Essendon, Sydney, West Coast