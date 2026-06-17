GETTABLE co-host Riley Beveridge has cleared out to a three-point lead but can he maintain the rage for the second half of the season?
None of our tipsters are giving Geelong a chance in the top-four battle with Fremantle, though Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn appears to be a much closer affair.
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The Western Bulldogs are favoured slightly against St Kilda in the closing match of the round, while Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani have gone one-out as they look to push the envelope.
Check out the R15 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Fremantle - nine points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 90
SARAH BLACK
Fremantle - 12 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 87
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle - 18 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 87
MICHAEL WHITING
Fremantle - 19 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 86
CHAD WINGARD
Fremantle - 22 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 86
NAT EDWARDS
Fremantle - 18 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 85
JOSH GABELICH
Fremantle - 12 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 85
CALLUM TWOMEY
Fremantle - six points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 85
DAMIAN BARRETT
Fremantle - 23 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 84
MATTHEW LLOYD
Fremantle - 16 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 84
JOEL PETERSON
Fremantle - 26 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 83
GEMMA BASTIANI
Fremantle - 17 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 80
TOTALS
Fremantle 12-0 Geelong
Gold Coast 5-7 Hawthorn
Adelaide 12-0 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Carlton
Collingwood 11-1 Port Adelaide
Richmond 1-11 North Melbourne
St Kilda 5-7 Western Bulldogs
Bye: Brisbane, Essendon, Sydney, West Coast