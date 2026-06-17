Play AFL Tipping in 2026

GETTABLE co-host Riley Beveridge has cleared out to a three-point lead but can he maintain the rage for the second half of the season?

None of our tipsters are giving Geelong a chance in the top-four battle with Fremantle, though Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn appears to be a much closer affair.

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The Western Bulldogs are favoured slightly against St Kilda in the closing match of the round, while Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani have gone one-out as they look to push the envelope.

Check out the R15 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - nine points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6
Total: 90

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - 12 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 87

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - 18 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 87

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 19 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 86

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 22 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 86

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - 18 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 85

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 12 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 85

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - six points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6
Total: 85

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - 23 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 84

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - 16 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 84

JOEL PETERSON

Fremantle - 26 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
North Melbourne
St Kilda

Last week: 4
Total: 83

GEMMA BASTIANI

Fremantle - 17 points
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 80

TOTALS

Fremantle 12-0 Geelong
Gold Coast 5-7 Hawthorn
Adelaide 12-0 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Carlton
Collingwood 11-1 Port Adelaide
Richmond 1-11 North Melbourne
St Kilda 5-7 Western Bulldogs

Bye: Brisbane, Essendon, Sydney, West Coast