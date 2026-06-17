The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium

Geelong star Bailey Smith and Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG superstar Bailey Smith will miss the Thursday night blockbuster against Fremantle due to illness, while the Cats will again be without star defender Tom Stewart.

Smith has been replaced in the Cats side by Jack Bowes, while ruck Mitch Edwards has been named despite nursing a finger injury this week.

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Stewart will miss a second consecutive game due to concussion, while Gryan Miers – who was managed against Gold Coast last week – is also absent.

While the Cats have some key players missing, the Dockers have welcomed back star midfielder Caleb Serong alongside defender Brennan Cox and youngster Matt Johnson.

Oscar McDonald, Jaeger O'Meara and Corey Wagner – who has missed just one game so far this season – have all been omitted.

The top-of-the-table Dockers are at close to full strength, with ruck Sean Darcy – who is set to play another week in the WAFL as he continues his comeback from injury – the only first-team player absent.

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THURSDAY, JUNE 18

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: B.Cox, M.Johnson, C.Serong

Out: O.McDonald (omitted), C.Wagner (omitted), J.O'Meara (omitted)

GEELONG

In: J.Bowes

Out: B.Smith (illness)