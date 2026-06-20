Port Adelaide has been left counting the cost of a horror night at the MCG

Esava Ratugolea is stretchered off the ground during the round 15 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide key defender Esava Ratugolea has been taken to hospital with a suspected ruptured patella tendon after suffering the nasty season-ending injury in Saturday night's loss to Collingwood at the MCG.

Ratugolea was carried off the ground on a stretcher late in the third quarter after injuring his knee in a marking contest that brought the game to a standstill for a handful of minutes.

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The Power were already without Jack Lukosius at that stage due to a calf injury and lost Ewan Mackinlay to a knee sprain in the same play.

The Power had led by as much as 19 points midway through the second quarter when they kicked five unanswered goals, but didn't manage a goal after half-time in the 26-point loss.

Power coach Josh Carr said the club expects Ratugolea to undergo knee surgery overnight and be sidelined for up to 12 months in a devasting blow.

"It's a patella tendon and it looks like it's ruptured," Carr said after the match.

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"He's gone in to emergency now and will most likely get an operation tonight, so that's a long-term injury.

"It's probably most likely 12 months I think. He's in pretty good form and marking the footy, so obviously disappointing and flattening for him and his family and us as a footy club."

Ratugolea had 10 intercepts at that point, which was still the most on the night, along with six intercept marks, forcing Collingwood to make changes at half-time after the former Cat and Aliir Aliir dominated the first half.

Mackinlay is expected to miss up to two months with a suspected medial collateral ligament strain, while Lukosius was starring in his first game since round five before exiting the game.

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"We're unsure with that one, whether it's a calf or maybe a Baker's cyst in there. We've just got to obviously have a look at it.

"He was playing really well in the first game back on the wing and using the footy well; he was one that could get some deep entries. Look he's worked his way back and got into the team. Hopefully it's not anything too serious."

More to come