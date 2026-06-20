PORT Adelaide key defender Esava Ratugolea has been taken to hospital with a suspected ruptured patella tendon after suffering the nasty season-ending injury in Saturday night's loss to Collingwood at the MCG.
Ratugolea was carried off the ground on a stretcher late in the third quarter after injuring his knee in a marking contest that brought the game to a standstill for a handful of minutes.
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The Power were already without Jack Lukosius at that stage due to a calf injury and lost Ewan Mackinlay to a knee sprain in the same play.
The Power had led by as much as 19 points midway through the second quarter when they kicked five unanswered goals, but didn't manage a goal after half-time in the 26-point loss.
Power coach Josh Carr said the club expects Ratugolea to undergo knee surgery overnight and be sidelined for up to 12 months in a devasting blow.
"It's a patella tendon and it looks like it's ruptured," Carr said after the match.
"He's gone in to emergency now and will most likely get an operation tonight, so that's a long-term injury.
"It's probably most likely 12 months I think. He's in pretty good form and marking the footy, so obviously disappointing and flattening for him and his family and us as a footy club."
Ratugolea had 10 intercepts at that point, which was still the most on the night, along with six intercept marks, forcing Collingwood to make changes at half-time after the former Cat and Aliir Aliir dominated the first half.
Mackinlay is expected to miss up to two months with a suspected medial collateral ligament strain, while Lukosius was starring in his first game since round five before exiting the game.
"We're unsure with that one, whether it's a calf or maybe a Baker's cyst in there. We've just got to obviously have a look at it.
"He was playing really well in the first game back on the wing and using the footy well; he was one that could get some deep entries. Look he's worked his way back and got into the team. Hopefully it's not anything too serious."
More to come
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