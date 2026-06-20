Josh Weddle during the round 15 match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium, June 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has been hit hard with Josh Weddle offered a three-match ban following its win over Gold Coast on Friday night.

Weddle caught Daniel Rioli high with a bump during the Hawks' 16-point win at People First Stadium.

Rioli suffered a jaw injury in the second-quarter incident and the Match Review Officer cited Weddle for rough conduct.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, resulting in the three-game ban.

00:33

Emerging Hawk in hot water as bump rules out Rioli

Josh Weddle may face MRO scrutiny after his contact on Daniel Rioli leaves the Suns rebounder with a jaw concern

The Suns were also hit with a suspension after Sam Clohesy was handed a two-match ban for rough conduct on Cam Nairn.

Clohesy drove Nairn into the ground in a tackle during the second quarter, with the incident graded as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

00:30

'Oh dear': Sun may face nervous MRO wait for dangerous tackle

Sam Clohesy could come under MRO scrutiny after his tackle on Cameron Nairn is deemed dangerous

Hawthorn's Jack Ginnivan was handed a fine for striking.