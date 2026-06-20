HAWTHORN has been hit hard with Josh Weddle offered a three-match ban following its win over Gold Coast on Friday night.
Weddle caught Daniel Rioli high with a bump during the Hawks' 16-point win at People First Stadium.
Rioli suffered a jaw injury in the second-quarter incident and the Match Review Officer cited Weddle for rough conduct.
The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, resulting in the three-game ban.
The Suns were also hit with a suspension after Sam Clohesy was handed a two-match ban for rough conduct on Cam Nairn.
Clohesy drove Nairn into the ground in a tackle during the second quarter, with the incident graded as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.
Hawthorn's Jack Ginnivan was handed a fine for striking.