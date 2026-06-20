The Match Review findings from Friday night's round 15 game are in

Josh Weddle during the round 15 match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium, June 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has been hit hard with Josh Weddle offered a three-match ban following its win over Gold Coast on Friday night.

Weddle caught Daniel Rioli high with a bump during the Hawks' 16-point win at People First Stadium.

Rioli suffered a jaw injury in the second-quarter incident and the Match Review Officer cited Weddle for rough conduct.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, resulting in the three-game ban.

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The Suns were also hit with a suspension after Sam Clohesy was handed a two-match ban for rough conduct on Cam Nairn.

Clohesy drove Nairn into the ground in a tackle during the second quarter, with the incident graded as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

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Hawthorn's Jack Ginnivan was handed a fine for striking.