The Crows have edged past the Demons

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE, the great escape artist, has come from behind to pip Melbourne by 17 points and climb to fifth on the ladder.

The Crows, after trailing for most of Saturday afternoon's thriller at Adelaide Oval, booted the last two goals for a precious 11.13 (79) to 9.8 (62) victory.

CROWS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

With a fourth win by 17 points or less this season, Adelaide stole fifth spot from the Demons, who slip to sixth.

Melbourne led at the quarter breaks by eight, one and two points, but key Crow Riley Thilthorpe kicked the go-ahead goal 22 minutes into the final term.

And Josh Rachele slotted his third major on the final siren to steer the Crows to a 9-5 win-loss record.

Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson (18 disposals) was relatively quiet but kicked two goals, Rachele's triple treats came from 17 touches, and Darcy Fogarty booted two goals.

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Adelaide defenders Wayne Milera (27 disposals, one goal) and Rory Laird (26) were outstanding, and Sam Berry's breakout season continued with 24 touches, seven clearances and eight score involvements.

Melbourne captain Max Gawn was superb with 28 disposals and 31 hitouts, and Jacob van Rooyen kicked three goals in a first-term blitz.

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And while Kysaiah Pickett was restricted to just 15 disposals by James Peatling and forced into attack in the frenetic final term, Jake Lever, in his 200th AFL game and against his former club, was a standout in defence.

His teammates Jake Bowey (24 touches) and Daniel Turner (22) were other chief ball-winners for the visitors, who have a bye next weekend, when the Crows face home-town rival Port Adelaide.

The Demons, sparked by van Rooyen, gained an early edge by kicking 5.0 to 3.4 in the opening term when Adelaide's Izak Rankine, after a two-game injury absence, set up two of the Crows' majors with class passes.

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Adelaide kicked the only two goals of a tight second stanza, with Dawson's conversion on the run from 55 metres a highlight.

Melbourne's first-term accuracy deserted it, scoring 0.6 for the quarter and it led at half-time 5.6 to 5.5.

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Each team kicked three goals in a proverbial armwrestle of a third quarter when the Crows took the lead briefly.

But double strikes from Melbourne's Kade Chandler gave the visitor a two-point buffer at three-quarter time, 8.8 to 8.6.

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Goalsneak Rachele then took centre stage with two goals in the last quarter, punctuated by Thilthorpe's major, as the home side banked a hard-fought triumph.

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Returning defender shows what Crows have missed

A leg injury saw Mark Keane miss the first half of the year, but the defender made a fantastic return in the win over the Demons. Keane's ability to both intercept and launch the Crows from the back half was on show, and Adelaide will be glad to have him back. Keane finished with 22 disposals, 10 marks, six score involvements and a game-high nine intercept possessions.

Hugo's rise continues

Taken in the Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft last month, Hugo Hall-Kahan has had an immediate impact at the Crows, and that continue on Saturday. The dashing half-back played an important role once more against the Demons with 23 disposals, nine marks and 380 metres gained.

ADELAIDE 3.4 5.5 8.6 11.13 (79)

MELBOURNE 5.0 5.6 8.8 9.8 (62)

GOALS

Adelaide: Rachele 3, Fogarty 2, Dawson 2, Walker, Thilthorpe, Milera, Keays

Melbourne: van Rooyen 3, Langford 2, Jefferson 2, Chandler 2

BEST

Adelaide: Keane, Berry, Dawson, Borlase, Milera, Rachele

Melbourne: Gawn, Chandler, Sparrow, van Rooyen, Turner

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Melbourne: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval